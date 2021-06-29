RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

UPDATE: Sea to Sky highway reopens following deadly late-night crash north of Squamish

Two-vehicle crash happened shortly before midnight

The Sea to Sky has reopened at about 9 a.m. Tuesday (June 29) morning following a fatal collision north of Squamish late Monday night.

Details are limited but according to Squamish RCMP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash about one kilometre north of the Alice Lake turnoff on Highway 99.

Multiple people also have serious injuries.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
RDEK Fire Services warns of danger of tossed cigarette butts
Next story
B.C. rules for masks, barriers to ease with COVID-19 vaccination

Just Posted

A black bear in Kimberley. WildSafeBC has been getting multiple reports of one behaving defensively in the Kimberley Nature Park and urges caution. Paul Rodgers file. A map provided from WildSafeBC indicating where reports of an aggressive bear have been coming from.
WildSafeBC urges caution in Kimberley Nature Park after reports of defensive black bear

RDEK Fire Services South Country have responded to two ditch fires in two days caused by tossed cigarettes. RDEK Facebook.
RDEK Fire Services warns of danger of tossed cigarette butts

Race winner Meaghan Hackinen of Kelowna making her way through Kimberley on Monday, June 28. Dave White photo
Enduring the heat: Epic 1000 BC riders make their way through Kimberley

Kimberley pharmacist Lei Lei Wu is running 21 kilometres a day for 21.5 days to raise money and awareness for the Ktunaxa Nation and developmental trauma. Photo submitted.
215 KM for 215 kids: Kimberley pharmacist running to raise funds for Ktunaxa First Nation