Police, Search and Rescue working to locate an overdue hunter who may be in the Bull River drainage area. Photo courtesy RCMP.

Search and Rescue looking for overdue hunter in Bull River area

Danny Fijila, 35, went out for a hunt Tuesday morning, possibly in the Bull River drainage area, per RCMP

Law enforcement and search and rescue agencies are working to find an overdue hunter possibly in the Bull River area.

Elk Valley RCMP activated Fernie and Sparwood search and rescue groups after Danny Fijila, 35, set out hunting Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. but has not returned home.

While police say Fijila’s hunting destination is not known, and could be anywhere in the Elk Valley, it is suspected he may be in the Bull River drainage area.

Fijila is associated with a green 1998 Jeep Cherokee with BC plate # LG949C

If anyone has any information, or locates Fijila or the associated Jeep Cherokee, call police at 250-425-6233 or 250-423-4404.

Previous story
Vancouver Island slides west, tremors could signal tectonic shifting
Next story
RCMP, corrections staff among federal public servants covered by new vaccine mandate

Just Posted

Police, Search and Rescue working to locate an overdue hunter who may be in the Bull River drainage area. Photo courtesy RCMP.
Search and Rescue looking for overdue hunter in Bull River area

Marie-Philip Poulin splits the Cranbrook Bucks defence during an offensive zone rush during Tuesday's exhibition matchup between the BCHL hosts and the Canadian National Women's Team. Trevor Crawley photo..
Bucks host national women’s team for exhibition tune-up in Cranbrook

Wildfire by Michael Hepher.
Now hanging at Centre 64: In This Together

Black Press file
RDEK seeks resident input on Regional Evacuation Plan