Kimberley Search and Rescue remind you that there is no charge for a rescue. File photo

Search and Rescue recommends that you pack provisions when you head out

Search and Rescue guides two people and dog back to Kimberley after they were stranded

Kimberley Search and Rescue assisted two people and their dog who became stuck and stranded on a Forest Service Road on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

The rescue occurred at about 3 a.m. and KSAR reports both the people and the dog were brought back to town with no injuries.

KSAR remind the public that there is no charge for service.

If you or your group is in need of help, do not hesitate to call ASAP! Cold temperatures will put you and your group at risk for hypothermia and worsen any condition, they said in a social media post.

They also recommended that you pack provisions before heading out into the backcountry.

BC AdventureSmart and Kimberley SAR recommend packing the following gear:

Flashlight (spare batteries)

Fire making kit (matches/lighter and candle)

Whistle/mirror (signaling device)

Extra food and water (1litre/person)

Navigation aids

First aid kit

Emergency shelter

Knife/saw

Extra dry clothing (base layers, jackets, blankets)

