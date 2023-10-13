Search enters 5th day for missing Whistler senior, dog

Whistler Search & Rescue is resuming its search Friday morning (Oct. 13) for a missing senior and his dog.

Robert McKean, 80, was last seen Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way in Whistler.

More than 40 ground search and rescue members, alongside RCMP, were out Thursday looking for McKean. The search was set to resume Friday morning.

McKean is described as five-foot-six, 130 lbs., with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a baseball cap, blue jeans and a blue Canucks hoodie.

He was walking his dog Lexie, a white-and-ginger cavalier spaniel.

The community has been helping with searches by inputting search areas into a public map.

