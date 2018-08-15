Search for missing Cranbrook woman ongoing

Louise Baxter missing in Jumbo Pass area since Sunday

The search for a missing Cranbrook woman is ongoing, RCMP reported Tuesday evening.

Louise Baxter, 52, was reported missing to Columbia Valley RCMP on Monday, August 13. Baxter was among a group of six persons hiking in the Jumba Pass area Sunday, August 12. When she didn’t return police were contacted.

RCMP reported Tuesday that 25 Search and Rescue team members from Columbia Valley, Golden, Cranbrook, Kimberley and Creston were deployed in the search. Three helicopters were used to transport teams due the steep terrain. An RCMP drone was also used to search dangerous and inaccessible areas. ‎

Three search dogs are on scene and a fourth is en route, according to Sgt. Chris Newel of the Kimberley RCMP

An RCMP press release added that the need for volunteers is limited given the remoteness and terrain.

Louise Baxter is described as:

● Caucasian female

● 170 cm (5”7”) tall

● 70 kg (155 lbs)

● Brown eyes

● Brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket with blue jacket underneath and grey hiking pants. On a leash with her was her dog, a golden poodle.b Witnesses say she was dressed for the conditions, but not equipped for the night.

Death toll hits 39 in Italy bridge collapse; blame begins
Hot, dry conditions force drought rating to highest level on Vancouver Island

