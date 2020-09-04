A search for a missing Wilmer man ended Thursday afternoon after searchers found his remains near Wilmer Lake. File photo.

Search for missing Wilmer man ends in tragedy

Police, search and rescue volunteers, recovered missing man’s remains near Wilmer Lake on Thursday

The search for a missing man in the Columbia Valley ended in tragedy Thursday afternoon, as police recovered his remains near Wilmer Lake, according to an RCMP update.

Martin Baker was reported missing on Wednesday, Sept. 2, after leaving his Wilmer home to take his dog, Rusty, out for a walk. When Baker didn’t return, police were notified and a search was launched, using regional search and rescue volunteers and assets.

On Thursday afternoon, a frontline officer in an RCMP Air Services fixed wing aircraft spotted what appeared to be a body near Wilmer lake.

“Police do not believe that criminality was involved in Martin’s sudden death,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, of the BC RCMP Southeast District. We extend our sincerest condolences to Mr. Baker’s family during this difficult time.”

Rusty, Baker’s pitbull cross, was also found in good health at the scene, remaining by his owner’s side until searchers arrived.

Columbia Valley RCMP, along with the BC Coroners Service have launched an independent and concurrent fact finding investigation into the man’s sudden passing.


