Catherine Gibbons was reported missing on Oct. 30 and police believe Damon Brodeur may be with her and missing as well. Photos provided by RCMP.

Search underway for missing man and woman from Columbia Valley area

Catherine Gibbons was reported missing on Oct. 30, RCMP believe Damon Brodeur is with her as well

Police in the East Kootenay are asking for help locating a man and a woman who have been reported missing from the Columbia Valley area.

Catherine Gibbons, 22, was reported missing on Oct. 30, and further investigative efforts by police have determined that a man, Damon Brodeur, 24, may be missing as well.

Gibbons, described as 5’2” and 50 kilograms with red hair, was last seen, or heard from, on Oct. 24.

Gibbons enjoys the outdoors, and it is not uncommon for her to camp out with her silver 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe, with Ontario license plate CFLJ955. Her vehicle has a bull bar on the front and a luggage container on the roof.

Police believe Brodeur may be with Gibbons, camping together in the backcountry.

“At this time we do not believe that foul play is involved, however we are concerned for the health and well-being of both Catherine and Damon,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP Southeast District.

Columbia Valley RCMP is now being supported by the Kimberley RCMP, who have now joined the search of the back country along with search and rescue personnel.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact their local police or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Attorney General warns trial lawyers about ICBC challenges

Just Posted

Search underway for missing man and woman from Columbia Valley area

Catherine Gibbons was reported missing on Oct. 30, RCMP believe Damon Brodeur is with her as well

Macnair elected to College board chair role

Fernie resident Randal Macnair is the new College of the Rockies board… Continue reading

City of Kimberley to forgo property taxes on SunMine for a maximum of five years after sale

The City doesn’t currently collect any municipal property tax related to SunMine

UPDATE: Black bear hazed after showing signs of hibernation in James White Park

Bear one of eight black bears currently roaming Fernie’s residential areas

Kimberley Public Library benefits from CBT tech grants

People in 16 communities will have the opportunity to access state-of-the-art technology… Continue reading

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

Quebec towns in uproar on moving Halloween to Friday due to weather

Would you be happy to avoid the rain? Or is this government going too far?

Northern Health leads B.C. in licencing infractions for long-term care facilities

The health region also leads the Province with a 100 per cent substantiated complaint rate

Wildlife group reminds of pollution dangers after pelican hurt in Okanagan lake

The bird was found in a lake near Oliver

B.C. Attorney General warns trial lawyers about ICBC challenges

Loss of reforms would have ‘catastrophic effect’ on rates, David Eby says

Abbotsford teacher suspended for inappropriately touching students despite warning

Three students said touching made them feel uncomfortable but wasn’t sexual in nature

Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations

Ninety-nine of the 108 recommendations made in the Abbott-Chapman report have been acted on

Driver receives $1,500 fine for 2016 B.C. crash that killed girl, 15

Jacob Blanthorne initially faced 2 criminal offences for collision in Mission

Man dies following RCMP Taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating

Most Read