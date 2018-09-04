Mission RCMP are searching for an escaped inmate from Mission minimum institution. / Submitted Photo

Searches continue for two inmates after separate escapes from B.C. prison

Mission RCMP continue to search for two escaped inmates.

A search is underway in British Columbia for a man who walked away from a minimum-security prison while serving time for a firebombing that killed two children in Calgary.

The Correctional Service of Canada says Michael Sheets was reported missing from the Mission Institution on Saturday.

The 48-year-old prisoner is serving a sentence of more than 14-years for manslaughter and arson for his role in the firebombing that killed a six-year-old boy and his four-year-old sister in 2004.

Related: Inmate, convicted of manslaughter, escapes Mission Institution

A release from the correctional service says an arrest warrant has been issued for Sheets, who may also use the name John Hala.

Sheets escaped from a Vancouver Island prison in 2015 but was quickly recaptured and was granted day parole last August.

A search also continues for another Mission Institution inmate — John Mackenzie — who was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder when he did not appear for a head count on Aug. 7.

Related: Convicted murderer still on the loose

The Canadian Press

