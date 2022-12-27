Second-annual Jingles for Jackets a huge success despite the cold

The second-annual Jingles for Jackets took place on Thursday, Dec. 23 although organizers made some last-minute changes to account for the extreme cold, the event was a huge success, raising $521 for the Kimberley Food Bank and 822 articles of warm clothing.

“We had some challenges with extreme cold weather, so we had to make some last-minute changes to the caroling component,” explained organizer Chantel Delaney. “Despite the weather, the donations rolled in, and we exceeded our goal. It was great to have so many folks brave the cold to get their warm clothes donations to us.”

In order to make the event still happen amid temperatures in the minus 35 degree range, organizers decided to move the donation site for warm clothing to the back of Sprout Health Market, one of the event’s sponsors, and shorten the song list to make the night go by a little faster.

Although some changes were made, the event still managed to raise more than twice as many items of warm clothing as the first iteration of Jingles for Jackets this year.

The event was organized by the newly created Original Goat Production, organized by Chelsea Vanderwerff, Natalie Skokan and Chantel Delaney and sponsored by The City of Kimberley, Oliver McQuaid – Mortgage Broker, Sprout Health Market, My Best Friends Closet and Mother Parkers Coffee.