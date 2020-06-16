CN Rail confirmed an employee died on property they own in Port Edward, on June 15, 2020 (File Photo)

Second CN Railway employee dies in B.C. within one month

Death happened at a northern B.C. facility

A CN Railway employee has died in Port Edward, the company said. The company said the death happened at a CN property near Prince Rupert on Monday (June 15).

“Yesterday, a fatal incident occurred on CN property involving a CN employee in Port Edward, BC,” the rail company said in an emailed statement to the The Northern View.

“We want to offer our sincere condolences to the employee’s family and community in these tragic times.”

Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC), which represents railway workers, said the man in his thirties had been with CN since 2018.

“This is the second CN conductor to die on the job this month in B.C. Another conductor died on June 1 in Surrey,” the Teamsters said in a release.

“Both workers were performing “switching operations,” a term that refers to activities like making up and marshalling trains, storing cars, serving industries within rail terminals, and other related activities.

READ MORE: Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard

I would like to extend our deepest condolences to our fallen brother’s loved ones and colleagues,” Francois Laporte, national president of Teamsters Canada said.

“Incidents like these are never acceptable. Every accident, every fatality is preventable.”

A total of twelve railway workers have died on the job in the past two and a half years.

“This industry has suffered far too many preventable tragedies. We need to find new ways to focus on safety,” said union Lyndon Isaak president.“In the meantime, we remind all our members to stay vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times while at work,” Isaak added.

The Transportation Safety Board is aware of the accident.

“At this time we are assessing the event and gathering information,” spokesperson Alexandre Fournie.

RCMP are assisting in the workplace fatality that occurred and can confirm there is no criminality suspected. No further information is had at this time, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said.

READ MORE: Train derailment in Prince Rupert

 
