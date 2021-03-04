Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)

Second death reported in Kelowna General Hospital COVID-19 outbreak

A total of seven cases have been identified at the hospital: six patients and one staff

A second death has resulted from a COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

Interior Health (IH) confirmed the death in a press release on Thursday (March 4), but did not provide any details regarding the death. The new death brings the virus’ regional death toll to 105.

A total of seven cases have been identified at the hospital: six patients and one staff. Interior Health announced the first death tied to the hospital on Feb.25, four days after the outbreak was declared.

At the time, the health authority reminded the public at the time that KGH remains safe, should anyone need to go there for appointments or emergency care.

“Scheduled procedures will continue and patients are not required to self-isolate after they come to the hospital,” stated IH.

On Thursday, the health authority reported 36 new cases of the virus in the region. A total of 366 cases remain active.

Most Read