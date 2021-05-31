Second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming soon: Interior Health

Eight weeks after your first dose, you will receive your invitation to book your second jab

Keegan Myra receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Interior Health (IH) announced on Monday (May 31) that second-dose vaccination clinics will be up and running soon.

More than 518,000 doses have been administered throughout the region. As B.C. receives more vaccines and the immunization program continues to accelerate, IH said second-dose clinics are now being coordinated.

“People are beginning to receive notifications telling them it’s time to book their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” IH president and CEO Susan Brown said.

“This means our clinics are returning to rural and remote communities, and we are adding new hours and options at our larger urban clinics to make it as easy as possible for people to get their first and second dose.”

As of May 27, people who received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will be notified to book their second dose eight weeks after their first jab.

“Everyone should register and schedule their vaccination as soon as possible,” she said.

The Interior’s vaccine rollout is a collaborative effort between IH and the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA). Throughout the region, IH and FNHA immunizers have delivered 485,143 first doses and 32,885 second doses for a total of 518,028 doses.

For a list of IH vaccination information, including clinic locations, visit this website. To register to book your vaccine appointment, visit the province’s website or call 1-833-838-2323.

READ MORE: Canada to receive 2.9M vaccine doses this week as Pfizer-BioNTech increase deliveries

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus