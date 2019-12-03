Secondary suites in Kimberley to benefit from proposed bylaw changes

Water, sewer and solid waste rates for secondary suites to reduce by 50% if bylaws are adopted

Kimberley City Council has given first, second and third readings to the solid waste regulations and rates bylaw which, if adopted, will establish a separate rate for secondary suites at 50 per cent of the rate for a single family dwelling.

The City’s Chief Financial Officer Jim Hendricks explained that the City’s zoning bylaws and Official Community Plan (OCP) are supportive of secondary suites as a way of diversifying the City’s housing stock and helping to alleviate the City’s rental housing challenges.

READ MORE: Kimberley bulk water rates to rise by 10% if proposed bylaw is adopted

To encourage more development of secondary suites, Council is supportive of reducing the solid waste rates. If adopted, the bylaw will see a solid waste collection fee of $7.29 per quarter for secondary suites, effective January 1, 2020.

Council also gave first, second and third readings to several other bylaws that will see rates for sewer and water decrease for secondary suites as well.

The waterworks rates and regulations bylaw, if adopted, will reduce the current water rate for secondary suites from $119.28 per quarter to $59.64 per quarter. Similarly, if the sewer rates and regulations bylaw is adopted, secondary suite rates will be reduced to $47.44 per quarter.

READ MORE: City of Kimberley capital budget faces challenges

Hendricks says that with the exception of the new rate established for secondary suites, all other rates remain unchanged for 2020.

Council directed staff to make these amendments during a special budget meeting on October 21, 2019. They will vote on passing the bylaws at an upcoming meeting this month.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region
Next story
VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

Just Posted

Secondary suites in Kimberley to benefit from proposed bylaw changes

Water, sewer and solid waste rates for secondary suites to reduce by 50% if bylaws are adopted

Kimberley Nordic Club up and running for season

Good early season conditions despite little snow downtown

City of Kimberley capital budget faces challenges

Kimberley City Council is deep in the midst of budget deliberations, and… Continue reading

Kimberley Dynamiters keep winning

Two wins over the weekend, against Beaver Valley and Columbia Valley

Kimberley Dynamiter fundraiser dedicated to Bruce Calder

All through November, the Kimberley Dynamiters have been raising funds for the… Continue reading

KYAN students highlight local businesses leading climate change action

Kimberley Youth Action Network students decided to highlight climate change action and success rather than participate in the global march

Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region

Mistletoe was found by a passerby in a remote part of B.C.’s northern regions

B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting ‘visibly angry’ in front of Grade 4 class

There have been multiple other incidents before latest suspension

Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

The portal was launched for Ontario customers earlier this year

‘Extremely violent’ fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Trudeau to hold first post-election meeting with Trump on NATO sidelines

The leaders are expected to discuss the free trade agreement

Huawei moving US research centre to Canada

Moves comes after American sanctions on the tech company

NHL player Borowiecki halts attempted robbery in Vancouver

Ottawa Senators defenceman ‘BoroCop’ confronts alleged thief

Pop culture influences 2019 pet names such as Kawhi, Alaska and Khaleesi

Cannabis legalization coincided with a 33 per cent spike in dogs named Mary Jane

Most Read