Selkirk grad scholarship winners

The following Selkirk Secondary students won scholarships at graduation this past weekend:

Eli Ambrosio – District Authority Scholarship – $1,250

Eli Ambrosio – Mark Creek Lions Club (Bursary) – $1,000

Brady Anderson – Kimberley Minor Hockey – $1,000

Jacob Anderson – TerraLogic Exploration – Discovery Scholarship – $500

Jacob Anderson – CUPE 440 – $500

Emma Andrews – Credit Union Foundation: Shirley Lewis Smith Award – $750

Emma Andrews – Kootenay Freewheels Cycling Club – $500

Emma Andrews – District Authority Scholarship – $1,250

Emma Andrews – Columbia Basin Trust – $2,000

Declan Armstrong – Steelworkers Union Ladies Auxiliary Branch #222 – $500

Declan Armstrong Kimberley Rotary Club – $1,500

Declan Armstrong – Kimberley Teachers’ Association – $2,000

Zoe Callwood – Kimberley Alpine Resort – $500

Zoe Callwood – CUPE 440 – $500

Darah Clarke – Mark Creek Lions Club (Academic) – $1,000 (4)

Darah Clarke – Kimberley Nordic Club – $1,000

Darah Clarke – College of the Rockies (Academic Excellence) – $2,000

Darah Clarke – Selkirk PAC – $1,000

Tye Corsie – Mark Creek Lions Club (Fine Arts) – $1,000 (4)

Tye Corsie – Darcy Evans Memorial Scholarship – $2,500

Charlize DuPreez – Syd & Helen Newhouse – $1,000 (2)

Charlize DuPreez – Legion Foundation / BC Yukon & Command – $1,000

Charlize DuPreez – Mike Carey Bursary/Summit Community Services Society – $500

Charlize DuPreez – KinClub of Cranbrook – $500

Chase Flegel – Kimberley Elks Club #90 – $2,000

Chase Flegel – Steve Corbett Memorial Scholarship: Public and Private Workers of Canada Local 15 – $500

Emery Hoko – School District #6 – $1,000

Emery Hoko – Kootenay Savings Credit Union (3) – $1,500 (3)

Emery Hoko – District Authority Scholarship – $1,250

Eric Jiang – College of the Rockies (Academic Excellence) – $1,500

Haylee Laturnus – Kimberley Jr Fish & Game: In Memory of Orin Hoglund – $500

Haylee Laturnus – Kimberley Medical Clinic – $1,500

Haylee Laturnus – Don Davies Memorial Scholarship – $500

Haylee Laturnus – Kootenay Insurance Services – $500

Madelaine MacLeod – Kimberley Arts’ Council – $1,000

Madelaine MacLeod – Kimberley Administrators Assoc – $1,000

Naomi Mihalcheon – District Authority Scholarship – $1,250

Kasey Miller – Skookumchuck Pulp Inc. – $1,500

Leith Olafson – Kimberley Minor Hockey – $1,000 (2)

Leith Olafson – Wasa & District Lions’ Club – $1,500

Leith Olafson – District Authority Scholarship – $1,250

Georgia Polomski-McKinnon – Selkirk PAC – $1,000 (3)

Georgia Polomski-McKinnon – Kimberley Ambulance Society: Kim Weitzel & Shawn Currier Memorial Award – $500

Georgia Polomski-McKinnon – District Authority Scholarship – $1,250

Georgia Polomski-McKinnon – Columbia Basin Trust – $2,000

Ryan Renaud – Columbia Power Corp – $500

Ryan Renaud – Kootenay Savings Credit Union (3) – $1,500 (3)

Ryan Renaud – College of the Rockies (Entrance Scholarship) – $8,500

Cindy Riemel – Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary – $1,500 (2)

Cindy Riemel – Lady’s Leg Dancers – $1,000

Cindy Riemel – District Authority Scholarship – $1,250

Cindy Riemel – Columbia Basin Trust – $2,000

Lucas Slunt – Kootenay Country Fair – $500

Samantha Starke – JP Harrington Memorial – $1,000

Mark VanZyl – Mark Creek Lions Club (Industrial) – $1,000 (4)

Mark VanZyl – Selkirk PAC – $1,000 (3)

Mark VanZyl – District Authority Scholarship – $1,250

Adeline Watkins – Steelworkers Local 1-405 – $500

Adeline Watkins – Kootenay Savings Credit Union – $1,500

Colton Zawada – Syd & Helen Newhouse – $1,000 (2)

Colton Zawada – Credit Union Foundation: Garry Ermacora Award – $750

Colton Zawada – Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary – $1,500 (2)

Ady Knudsen – JP Harrington Scholarship – $1000

Congratulations to all.