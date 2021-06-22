Selkirk grad scholarship winners

The following Selkirk Secondary students won scholarships at graduation this past weekend:
Eli Ambrosio – District Authority Scholarship – $1,250
Eli Ambrosio – Mark Creek Lions Club (Bursary) – $1,000
Brady Anderson – Kimberley Minor Hockey – $1,000
Jacob Anderson – TerraLogic Exploration – Discovery Scholarship – $500
Jacob Anderson – CUPE 440 – $500
Emma Andrews – Credit Union Foundation: Shirley Lewis Smith Award – $750
Emma Andrews – Kootenay Freewheels Cycling Club – $500
Emma Andrews – District Authority Scholarship – $1,250
Emma Andrews – Columbia Basin Trust – $2,000
Declan Armstrong – Steelworkers Union Ladies Auxiliary Branch #222 – $500
Declan Armstrong Kimberley Rotary Club – $1,500
Declan Armstrong – Kimberley Teachers’ Association – $2,000
Zoe Callwood – Kimberley Alpine Resort – $500
Zoe Callwood – CUPE 440 – $500
Darah Clarke – Mark Creek Lions Club (Academic) – $1,000 (4)
Darah Clarke – Kimberley Nordic Club – $1,000
Darah Clarke – College of the Rockies (Academic Excellence) – $2,000
Darah Clarke – Selkirk PAC – $1,000
Tye Corsie – Mark Creek Lions Club (Fine Arts) – $1,000 (4)
Tye Corsie – Darcy Evans Memorial Scholarship – $2,500
Charlize DuPreez – Syd & Helen Newhouse – $1,000 (2)
Charlize DuPreez – Legion Foundation / BC Yukon & Command – $1,000
Charlize DuPreez – Mike Carey Bursary/Summit Community Services Society – $500
Charlize DuPreez – KinClub of Cranbrook – $500
Chase Flegel – Kimberley Elks Club #90 – $2,000
Chase Flegel – Steve Corbett Memorial Scholarship: Public and Private Workers of Canada Local 15 – $500
Emery Hoko – School District #6 – $1,000
Emery Hoko – Kootenay Savings Credit Union (3) – $1,500 (3)
Emery Hoko – District Authority Scholarship – $1,250
Eric Jiang – College of the Rockies (Academic Excellence) – $1,500
Haylee Laturnus – Kimberley Jr Fish & Game: In Memory of Orin Hoglund – $500
Haylee Laturnus – Kimberley Medical Clinic – $1,500
Haylee Laturnus – Don Davies Memorial Scholarship – $500
Haylee Laturnus – Kootenay Insurance Services – $500
Madelaine MacLeod – Kimberley Arts’ Council – $1,000
Madelaine MacLeod – Kimberley Administrators Assoc – $1,000
Naomi Mihalcheon – District Authority Scholarship – $1,250
Kasey Miller – Skookumchuck Pulp Inc. – $1,500
Leith Olafson – Kimberley Minor Hockey – $1,000 (2)
Leith Olafson – Wasa & District Lions’ Club – $1,500
Leith Olafson – District Authority Scholarship – $1,250
Georgia Polomski-McKinnon – Selkirk PAC – $1,000 (3)
Georgia Polomski-McKinnon – Kimberley Ambulance Society: Kim Weitzel & Shawn Currier Memorial Award – $500
Georgia Polomski-McKinnon – District Authority Scholarship – $1,250
Georgia Polomski-McKinnon – Columbia Basin Trust – $2,000
Ryan Renaud – Columbia Power Corp – $500
Ryan Renaud – Kootenay Savings Credit Union (3) – $1,500 (3)
Ryan Renaud – College of the Rockies (Entrance Scholarship) – $8,500
Cindy Riemel – Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary – $1,500 (2)
Cindy Riemel – Lady’s Leg Dancers – $1,000
Cindy Riemel – District Authority Scholarship – $1,250
Cindy Riemel – Columbia Basin Trust – $2,000
Lucas Slunt – Kootenay Country Fair – $500
Samantha Starke – JP Harrington Memorial – $1,000
Mark VanZyl – Mark Creek Lions Club (Industrial) – $1,000 (4)
Mark VanZyl – Selkirk PAC – $1,000 (3)
Mark VanZyl – District Authority Scholarship – $1,250
Adeline Watkins – Steelworkers Local 1-405 – $500
Adeline Watkins – Kootenay Savings Credit Union – $1,500
Colton Zawada – Syd & Helen Newhouse – $1,000 (2)
Colton Zawada – Credit Union Foundation: Garry Ermacora Award – $750
Colton Zawada – Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary – $1,500 (2)
Ady Knudsen – JP Harrington Scholarship – $1000
Congratulations to all.