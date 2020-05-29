Valedictorian and Columbia Basin Trust scholarship winner Natasha Norton with Principal Clint Dolgopol at the 2019 graduation ceremony. Bulletin file

Selkirk graduation in Kimberley will look very different this year

We have all had to change things in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and for this year’s Selkirk Class of 2020 what has changed is graduation.

Typically, high school graduation in Kimberley is a very big weekend. Relatives come in, there’s the parade through the Platzl, the gathering for pictures, the prom, family parties on Friday. On Saturday, there is the graduation ceremony at the arena.

This year, none of that will happen.

However, SD6 administration and Selkirk staff have been working to hard to find a way to honour grads.

“On Thursday, June 25, the Selkirk Secondary Class of 2020 will celebrate with a virtual ceremony, that will be live-streamed and recorded,” said Superintendent Paul Carriere. “This event will include a Valedictorian speech, a speech from the Superintendent, a video message from Principal Clint Dolgopol and the Selkirk Staff, and will also feature a grad video produced by Gretchen Miller.

“On June 26-27 Selkirk will honour each Graduate at a socially distanced live event. Grads will he in groups of 8, with a maximum of 4 guests per grad (immediate family members only). Students will process in their cap and gown, and each will receive a certificate, gift, and any scholarships or bursaries they may have been awarded. A professional photographer will capture the event. Grads will be able to take their cap and gown home to have pictures with family afterwards.”

While there may be other events planned in the community, Carriere says that these two events are the only ones that are organized and sponsored by the school.

“Wishing the 2020 Graduating class of Selkirk Secondary every happiness and success in the future,” Carriere said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.
Next story
Minneapolis cop who knelt on handcuffed black man arrested

Just Posted

The Weed Warrior: an invasive weed, new to the East Kootenay

Wild Parsnip is a plant that most of us don’t want to have a Close Encounter of any Kind with

Selkirk graduation in Kimberley will look very different this year

We have all had to change things in the face of the… Continue reading

Council to write letter of support for Kimberley Dynamiters

KIJHL teams all seeking financial support from the provincial government in wake of COVID-19

City Hall reopens Monday, June 1 with new safety measures in place

After carefully plotting out how and when to re-open its facilities while… Continue reading

Possible Kermode Bear spotted near Castlegar

A local resident spotted the white-coloured bear while on an evening trail run on May 27

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

B.C. tourism seeks relief as businesses wait for COVID-19 restrictions to ease

Mid-June earliest for more in-province travel to be authorized

Hong Kong: What went wrong?

Gwynne Dyer “We are the meat on the chopping board,” said Martin… Continue reading

VIDEO: Humpback whales put on quite a show

The ‘playful’ pod lingered by a Campbell River tour operator’s boat for quite some time

B.C. woman launches First Nations search, rescue and patrol program

Linda Peters envisions trained searchers ready to go at moment’s notice in each B.C. First Nation

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Man who bound, murdered Vancouver Island teen still a risk to public: parole board

Kimberly Proctor’s killer is still ‘mismanaging emotions,’ has had ‘temper tantrums’

Getting hitched at historic B.C. gold rush town still on table during COVID-19 pandemic

Micro-weddings, online visits, offered at Barkerville Historic Town and Park

Most Read