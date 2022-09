Water shut off at 3:30 for approximately four to six hours

A water main break on Selkirk Hill has forced the City of Kimberley to shut off water to all homes on the hill and Selkirk High School at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.

The water will be shut off for about four to six hours while City workers repair the main as fast as they can.

The City asks residents of the affected area to prepare for this by storing water to use for this period of time.