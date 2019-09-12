Selkirk’s Governor Generals Award Winner

Congratulations to Patrick Stone, Selkirk’s Class of 2019 Governor General’s Award winner. The Governor General’s Award at the secondary level (Bronze Medallion and certificate) is given to the graduating student with the highest overall GPA in both grade 11 and 12.
