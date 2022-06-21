Selkirk’s Class of 2022.

Selkirk’s Class of 2022.

Selkirk’s scholarship winners. Nicole Leclair Photography

Jade Rodermond – Kimberley Community Band

Kerry Gu – Selkirk International Award

Christine Gu – Selkirk International Award

Kiera Gould = Kootenay Freewheelers Cycling Club

Kiera Gould – KinClub of Cranbrook

Joey Koran – Steve Corbett Memorial Scholarship: Public and Private Workers of Canada Local 15

Kalle Ericsson – Western Financial Bursary

Aden Black – Western Financial Bursary

Allie Waite – Western Financial Bursary

Emma Toth – Credit Union Foundation (Shirley Lewis Smith Memorial)

John Sunday – CUPE Local 440 Bursary

Makayla Ashby – CUPE Local 440 Bursary

Ryan White – CUPE Local 440 Bursary

Kenna Drydale – Selkirk Parent Advisory Council

Kieran Cox – Pat Harrington Memorial

Ku Gay – District Authority Scholarship

Ku Gay – Pat Harrington Memorial

Owen Engstrom – District Authority Scholarship

Owen Engstrom – COTR Academic Excellence Scholarship

Sawyer McLagan – Kimberley Administrators

Taylor Schmideder – Kimberley Minor Hockey

Max Brine – Ruth Walker Memorial Scholarship

Nela Buchar – Kimberley Nordic Club

Jacob Metzler – Kimberley Rotary

Brandon Bussey – Kimberley Rotary

Tuva Woestenenk – Steelworkers Union Ladies Auxiliary Branch #222

Tuva Woestenenk – School District No 6

Tuva Woestenenk – COTR East Kootenay Scholastic Distinction Entrance Scholarship

Cliodhna Britner – Kootenay Savings Credit Union

Cliodhna Britner – COTR Academic Excellence Entrance Scholarship

Ryder Barraclough – Wasa & District Lions’ Club

Quinn Bellm – Kimberley Alpine Resort

Quinn Bellm – Kootenay Insurance Services

Quinn Bellm – Syd & Helen Newhouse

Winter Knudsgaard – District Authority Scholarship

Winter Knudsgaard – Al Streich Memorial

Winter Knudsgaard – COTR Academic Excellence Entrance Scholarship

Pepijn Heij – Selkirk Parent Advisory Council

Pepijn Heij – District Authority Scholarship

Lola Garsonnin – District Authority Scholarship

Lola Garsonnin – Kimberley Arts Council

Paris Howe – Skookumchuck Pulp Inc.

Paris Howe – District Authority Scholarship

Christopher Kitto – District Authority Scholarship

Christopher Kitto – Mark Creek Lions

Zidane Closs – Mark Creek Lions

Emi Callele – Mark Creek Lions

Emi Callele – Kimberley Rotary

Calum Ross – Mark Creek Lions

Calum Ross – Columbia Power Corp

Robbie Clive – Kootenay Country Fair

Robbie Clive – Syd & Helen Newhouse

Robbie Clive – Columbia Power Corp

Josephine Bova – Darcy Evans Memorial Scholarship

Josephine Bova – Kootenay Savings Credit Union

Esme Eskelin – Kimberley Elks Club #90

Esme Eskelin – Kimberley Jr Fish & Game: In Memory of Orin Hoglund

Esme Eskelin – Steelworkers Local 1-405

Jane Veilleux – Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary

Jane Veilleux – Kimberley Minor Hockey

Leif Jowitt Kittle – TerraLogic Exploration Discovery Scholarship

Leif Jowitt Kittle – Kootenay Savings Credit Union

Leif Jowitt Kittle – Selkirk Parent Advisory Council

Leif Jowitt Kittle – COTR Academic Excellence Entrance Scholarship

Katie Palmer – Kimberley Medical Clinic

Katie PalmerPalmer – Legion Foundation BC Yukon and Command

Katie Palmer – Credit Union Foundation (Gary Ermacora Memorial)

Ciara Robison – Kimberley Teachers’ Association

Ciara Robison – District Authority Scholarship

Abigail Betker – Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary

Abigail Betker – District Authority Scholarship

Abigail Betker – CUPE Local 440 Bursary

Caetlyn Gray – District Authority Scholarship

Caetlyn Gray – Columbia Basin Trust

Holly Gale – Kimberley Ambulance Society: Kim Weitzel & Shawn Currier Memorial Award

Holly Gale – Columbia Basin Trust

Holly Gale – District Authority Scholarship

Zoe Dancer – District Authority Scholarship

Zoe Dancer – Columbia Basin Trust

Zoe Dancer – Kimberley Rotary

