Selkirk’s scholarship winners. Nicole Leclair Photography

Jade Rodermond – Kimberley Community Band
Kerry Gu – Selkirk International Award
Christine Gu – Selkirk International Award
Kiera Gould = Kootenay Freewheelers Cycling Club
Kiera Gould – KinClub of Cranbrook
Joey Koran – Steve Corbett Memorial Scholarship: Public and Private Workers of Canada Local 15
Kalle Ericsson – Western Financial Bursary
Aden Black – Western Financial Bursary
Allie Waite – Western Financial Bursary
Emma Toth – Credit Union Foundation (Shirley Lewis Smith Memorial)
John Sunday – CUPE Local 440 Bursary
Makayla Ashby – CUPE Local 440 Bursary
Ryan White – CUPE Local 440 Bursary
Kenna Drydale – Selkirk Parent Advisory Council
Kieran Cox – Pat Harrington Memorial
Ku Gay – District Authority Scholarship
Ku Gay – Pat Harrington Memorial
Owen Engstrom – District Authority Scholarship
Owen Engstrom – COTR Academic Excellence Scholarship
Sawyer McLagan – Kimberley Administrators
Taylor Schmideder – Kimberley Minor Hockey
Max Brine – Ruth Walker Memorial Scholarship
Nela Buchar – Kimberley Nordic Club
Jacob Metzler – Kimberley Rotary
Brandon Bussey – Kimberley Rotary
Tuva Woestenenk – Steelworkers Union Ladies Auxiliary Branch #222
Tuva Woestenenk – School District No 6
Tuva Woestenenk – COTR East Kootenay Scholastic Distinction Entrance Scholarship
Cliodhna Britner – Kootenay Savings Credit Union
Cliodhna Britner – COTR Academic Excellence Entrance Scholarship
Ryder Barraclough – Wasa & District Lions’ Club
Quinn Bellm – Kimberley Alpine Resort
Quinn Bellm – Kootenay Insurance Services
Quinn Bellm – Syd & Helen Newhouse
Winter Knudsgaard – District Authority Scholarship
Winter Knudsgaard – Al Streich Memorial
Winter Knudsgaard – COTR Academic Excellence Entrance Scholarship
Pepijn Heij – Selkirk Parent Advisory Council
Pepijn Heij – District Authority Scholarship
Lola Garsonnin – District Authority Scholarship
Lola Garsonnin – Kimberley Arts Council
Paris Howe – Skookumchuck Pulp Inc.
Paris Howe – District Authority Scholarship
Christopher Kitto – District Authority Scholarship
Christopher Kitto – Mark Creek Lions
Zidane Closs – Mark Creek Lions
Emi Callele – Mark Creek Lions
Emi Callele – Kimberley Rotary
Calum Ross – Mark Creek Lions
Calum Ross – Columbia Power Corp
Robbie Clive – Kootenay Country Fair
Robbie Clive – Syd & Helen Newhouse
Robbie Clive – Columbia Power Corp
Josephine Bova – Darcy Evans Memorial Scholarship
Josephine Bova – Kootenay Savings Credit Union
Esme Eskelin – Kimberley Elks Club #90
Esme Eskelin – Kimberley Jr Fish & Game: In Memory of Orin Hoglund
Esme Eskelin – Steelworkers Local 1-405
Jane Veilleux – Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary
Jane Veilleux – Kimberley Minor Hockey
Leif Jowitt Kittle – TerraLogic Exploration Discovery Scholarship
Leif Jowitt Kittle – Kootenay Savings Credit Union
Leif Jowitt Kittle – Selkirk Parent Advisory Council
Leif Jowitt Kittle – COTR Academic Excellence Entrance Scholarship
Katie Palmer – Kimberley Medical Clinic
Katie PalmerPalmer – Legion Foundation BC Yukon and Command
Katie Palmer – Credit Union Foundation (Gary Ermacora Memorial)
Ciara Robison – Kimberley Teachers’ Association
Ciara Robison – District Authority Scholarship
Abigail Betker – Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary
Abigail Betker – District Authority Scholarship
Abigail Betker – CUPE Local 440 Bursary
Caetlyn Gray – District Authority Scholarship
Caetlyn Gray – Columbia Basin Trust
Holly Gale – Kimberley Ambulance Society: Kim Weitzel & Shawn Currier Memorial Award
Holly Gale – Columbia Basin Trust
Holly Gale – District Authority Scholarship
Zoe Dancer – District Authority Scholarship
Zoe Dancer – Columbia Basin Trust
Zoe Dancer – Kimberley Rotary