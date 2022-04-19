Semi-trailer rolls over near Sparwood

Heavy snow and slippery road conditions caused a semi-trailer rollover near Sparwood Tuesday (April 19) morning.
The sole driver of the semi-trailer was not injured, nor were any other people or vehicles hurt or damaged according to the Elk Valley RCMP.
“On April 19, 2022 at approximately 6:15 a.m., Elk Valley RCMP responded to a semi-trailer roll over that had jack knifed across Highway 3, just North of Sparwood, B.C.”
“The main cause of the incident was due to the heavy snow and very icy/oily road conditions.”
The Sparwood Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services (EHS) were on scene.
“The highway was restricted to one lane travel only for a few hours until the semi-trailer was safely removed from its location.”
“Elk Valley RCMPolice would like to thank the Fire Department, EHS and BC Flaggers for the service in controlling and maintaining the site.”
