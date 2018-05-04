Seniors Games call goes out to local athletes

As the Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games draw nearer, the call for local athletes to participates has gone out.

As the Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games draw nearer, the call for local athletes to participates has gone out.

For the purposes of the 55+ BC Games, the province is divided into 12 zones and competitors represent the zone they live in.

Bob Ewashen, Director of Zone 7 (East Kootenay), says they hope to field 300 competitors at the Games being held September 11-15.

More than 100 competitors and a number of participants from Zone 7 went to the 55+ BC Games in Vernon in 2017 and brought 33 medals home.

There will be 23 sports to take part in during the Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games and some events don’t even require running shoes!

To register, go to www.55plusgames.ca and click on participant registration.

Zone 7 is also looking for Sport Coordinators for many of the sports at the Games. Being a coordinator would mean being a contact person for those seeking information about that sport and helping with registration.

The following sports will be played at the Games in September: Archery, Badminton, Bocce, Bridge, Cribbage, Cycling, Darts, Dragon Boat, Equestrian, Five Pin Bowling, Floor Curling, Golf, Ice Curling, Ice Hockey, Lawn Bowling, Mountain Biking, Pickleball, SloPitch, Soccer, Swimming, Tennis, Track and Field, and Whist.

Zone 7 meets every fourth Wednesday of the month at the Cranbrook Seniors Centre (125 17th Avenue South, beside the Mount Baker RV Park) at 10:30 am. Everyone is welcome.

If you have any questions about registration you can contact Ewashen at beewashen@gmail.com or 250-428-5088, or Zone 7 President Ron Corcoran at ron.cor456@gmail.com or 403-850-4930.

Zone 1 Vancouver Island South

Zone 2 Vancouver Island North

Zone 3 Fraser Valley

Zone 4 Lower Mainland

Zone 5 Okanagan Similkameen

Zone 6 West Kootenay

Zone 7 East Kootenay

Zone 8 South Central

Zone 9 North Central

Zone 10 Northwest

Zone 11 Bulkley Valley -Lakes – Nechako

Zone 12 Peace River – Liard