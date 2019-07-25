Seniors Helping Seniors Trio Taxi now in service

The taxi will help Kimberley seniors to get fresh air, visit Farmers’ Market.

The Kimberley Seniors Helping Seniors group is pictured with their new Trio Taxi push bike during the JulyFest parade last weekend. (Carolyn Grant/Kimberley Bulletin file)

The Seniors Helping Seniors group in Kimberley is pleased that their Trio Taxi has arrived in Kimberley and is now in service.

In January of last year, Seniors Helping Seniors received a grant from the City of Kimberley to purchase the Trio Taxi push bike, and later received more funds from the Columbia Basin Trust and Regional District of East Kootenay.

The Trio Taxi is a bike that’s specifically designed to transport elderly people, with an accessible seat for those with mobility issues. The bike is designed to go long distances, uphill and absorb bumps along the way.

Kimberley City Councillor Darryl Oakley explained at a regular Council meeting on Monday that the bike has not only arrived, but also commenced service.

“We had our first ride taking a group of seniors to the Kimberley Farmers’ Market last Thursday,” explained Oakley, adding that the Trio Taxi was also part of the JulyFest parade last weekend. “They’ll be doing a series of three loops: one around the Pines, one to and from the Farmers’ Market and the third loop at Valley View in Marysville.”

Last year he explained to Council how the taxi works saying, “it’s got super heavy duty breaks and it’s geared properly. It also has a really strong electric motor to get them [seniors] around, back and forth to the Pines etc. It’s also designed to allow folks to move relatively easily from a wheelchair onto the seat.”

He says that so far the bike has been well received and Seniors Helping Seniors is looking for volunteers to help with service.

“It’s been very well received and it’s very cool to use,” Oakley said. “I think the seniors will really love it, especially trips to the Farmers’ Market.”

He says that what’s especially neat is that some seniors who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to go outside or go to the market now get to.

He adds that the only “snag” is storage, and hopes that Council will support an initiative to eventually park the taxi at the Health Centre.



