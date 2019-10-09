Several Kimberley drivers went off the road during Tuesday’s snowfall, says RCMP

The Kimberley RCMP is reminding drivers to have proper winter tires, drive to conditions.

An early snow sometimes catches people before they do the tire change, police say. Black Press Media file.

Kimberley RCMP is reminding drivers to drive to conditions, and ensure they have proper winter tires on, after several incidents were called in during Tuesday’s snowfall.

Cpl Kate Bamber with the Kimberley RCMP says that three incidents within city limits were called into the local detachment Tuesday.

“Only three were reported to us, but there were a lot of people that went off the road and either called a tow-truck service or other source of help,” Bamber explained. “This happens at this time of year, when we have an unexpected snowfall like this.”

She adds that not having proper winter tires and not driving to conditions were potentially reasons for the incidents reported to police.

“This, again, is another reminder for drivers to make sure they have good winter tires, to slow down, and to drive to conditions,” she said.

As of October 1, winter tires became mandatory on most BC highways. The provincial law requires drivers to equip their vehicles with winter tires marked with a symbol of a snowflake inside a three-peaked mountain, visible on the wall of the tire.

Mud and snow tires, marked with an M+S symbol, also qualify as winter tires. They are said to be less effective on icy and snowy roads than winter-rated tires however.

Driving without winter or mud and snow tires could result in a $121 fine.

For more information on winter tire regulations, click here. For the latest road conditions visit drivebc.ca.



