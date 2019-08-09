Severe thunderstorm watch for southern East Kootenay

Severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon from noon until 6 p.m. especially in the Creston, Cranbrook and Sparwood areas. Areas to the north may receive minor storms.

Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the southern areas of the East Kootenay.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain. Hail is also possible. Strong wind gusts are also possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Previous story
Kimberley news recap
Next story
B.C. boy killed after semi-trailer slams into SUV in Alberta

Just Posted

Severe thunderstorm watch for southern East Kootenay

Severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon from noon until 6 p.m. especially… Continue reading

Kimberley to receive CBT Community Wildfire Education grant

(Columbia Basin) – 2017 and 2018 saw extreme wildfire activity with a… Continue reading

Take what you need, give what you can: first food pantry installed in Marysville

Thanks to the initiative of Gerry Frederick and the support of other… Continue reading

Environmental groups celebrate Jumbo decision

Wildsight, Jumbo Creek Conservation Society say resort cannot be built unless reassessed

Kimberley Council will host next meeting at Garden View Village

If you had, by chance, been planning on attending the next meeting… Continue reading

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley

B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Wber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X will also recieve signs like NHL star Shea Weber

LETTER: Removing recycling bins not the answer

Upon arriving for our volunteer host job at Home Basin in the… Continue reading

Canadian wage growth hits fastest pace since 2009, but economy sheds jobs

The increase in wages marked the indicator’s strongest month in a decade

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

The bear was reported and put in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service database

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Highlights of the August FDEK board meeting

10-Year Service Awards Two RDEK employees were recognized for their 10-years of… Continue reading

Local off-road vehicle clubs get funding for signage, trail maintenance

The Cranbrook Snowmobile Club is receiving $2,250 from the provincial government that… Continue reading

Most Read