Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for East Kootenay

Environment Canada predicts a 70% chance of showers and severe thunderstorms this afternoon

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the East Kootenay region, with Environment Canada predicting a 70 per cent chance of showers and severe thunderstorms this afternoon (Thursday, July 7).

Environment Canada says that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

“Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” reads the alert.

There is also a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the Kootenay Lake area, Elk Valley and majority of southwest Alberta.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for the East Kootenay region. Trevor Crawley photo.
