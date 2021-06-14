Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for East Kootenay

Conditions favourable for the development of thunderstorms, hail and heavy rain

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the East Kootenay region beginning Monday, June 14th. The alert spans from Cranbrook to Invermere.

Environment Canada says that conditions during the day and night on Monday are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rain.

There are several other thunderstorm watch alerts issued across the province including West Kootenay, Boundary and the Okanagan Valley.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.