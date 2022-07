Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for the East Kootenay region. Trevor Crawley photo.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Upper Columbia, East Kootenay and Elk Valley regions for Friday afternoon (July 29).

A severe thunderstorm watch is typically issued when conditions can produce weather phenomenon such as large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

The severe thunderstorm watch comes amid a scorching heat wave across much of the province, as lightning was blamed for a number of fires that sparked across the Southeast Fire Centre a week ago.