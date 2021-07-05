Severe thunderstorm watch issued for East Kootenay region

A thunderstorm, with lightning, pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the East Kootenay region.

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms, says the alert. There is potential for very strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The timespan for the thunderstorm watch is Monday, July 5 during the day and the evening.

Environment Canada explained that hot and dry conditions may lead to lightning for some areas.

“Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off of the road,” says the alert. “Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.”


