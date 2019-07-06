Severe thunderstorm weather bulletin issued across the Kootenays

Severe thunderstorms are likely to hit parts of the Kootenays this weekend, potentially producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
Areas that could be impacted include Cranbrook, Invermere and other eastern cities, as well as Kootenay Lake and the Elk Valley, Environment Canada said in a weather bulletin issued Saturday morning.
The national agency urged caution and asked residents to watch out for property damage, broken branches and flash flooding caused by the erratic weather.
Here is the thunderstorm forecast for today, July 6th. Severe Thunderstorm Watches have been issued for #KootenayLake, #East Kootenay, #ElkValley, #SouthThompson, #Okanagan and #Boundary. #BCstorm. https://t.co/8RILiSGgXS#BCstorm pic.twitter.com/2yWVh0lSO6
— ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) July 6, 2019
