Former Green party member Annie Lahmer poses at the Paris courthouse, Monday Jan.4, 2019. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga)

Sexual misconduct: Six French women and journalists face defamation claim

14 women allege Denis Baupin groped, sexted and otherwise harassed them

Six French women, along with journalists who published their accounts, face a defamation claim by a former French lawmaker they accused of sexual misconduct.

The trial that opened Monday in Paris was prompted by Denis Baupin, a former prominent Green Party politician and Paris city official.

In May 2016, Mediapart website and France Inter radio published accounts from 14 women who alleged he had groped, sexted and otherwise harassed them. The statute of limitations had expired on the alleged facts.

Baupin denied wrongdoing and sued the women named in the reports.

His lawyer Emmanuel Pierrat said Baupin expects that his “innocence” will be “totally proved.”

One defendant, Elen Debost, said it’s “a disgrace” to be “sitting on the bench of the accused when this man hasn’t even been judged.”

READ MORE: Women strike on International Women’s Day

READ MORE: France bracing for more protests despite retreat on taxes

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Transportation Safety Board investigators deployed to CP Rail derailment
Next story
Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

Just Posted

Red hot Kimberley Dynamters keep on winning

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters continue to be red hot in the… Continue reading

Bouldering competition at Kimberley’s Spirit Rock

A bouldering competition was held at Spirit Rock Climbing Centre in Kimberley… Continue reading

MP Wayne Stetski asks what happened to Liberals promised funding for rural bus service gaps

OTTAWA—Today in the House of Commons, NDP Member of Parliament for Kootenay—Columbia… Continue reading

City of Kimberley’s five year capital plan

The City of Kimberley has several major projects included in the 2019-2023… Continue reading

City looking for grant funding for emergency preparedness equipment

The City of Kimberley is asking the Regional District of East Kootenay… Continue reading

Regional news recap

The top news stories this week across Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Jury set for deliberations at US trial of El Chapo

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman faces life in prison if convicted

Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

Canada and its Lima Group allies are meeting to discuss the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela

Sexual misconduct: Six French women and journalists face defamation claim

14 women allege Denis Baupin groped, sexted and otherwise harassed them

Transportation Safety Board investigators deployed to CP Rail derailment

More information to come

Search for missing Merritt cowboy suspended

Ben Tyner, 32, was last seen the afternoon of Jan. 26, at the Nicola Ranch where he worked

Extreme cold warning issued for Elk Valley, Yoho, Kootenay national parks

Temperatures to plunge to nearly -40C; public, motorists urged to prepare

East Kootenay former teacher inspires at film festival

The Grizzlies’ Russ Sheppard offers insight into making of film, life in the Arctic in Fernie

Superbowl spikes power consumption pre-game: BC Hydro

BC Hydro finds electricity use spikes in the kitchen before the big game

Most Read