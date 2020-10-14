Sgt. Chris Newel delivered the quarterly RCMP report to City Council on Tuesday.

Sgt. Newel delivers his last quarterly report to Council before retirement

Sgt. Chris Newel delivered the Kimberley RCMP Detachment’s quarterly report to City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Newel touched on some of the highlights from the quarterly report.

There was a total of 622 calls for service over the past three months, a number consistent with the norm over the years; 138 more than the previous quarter and 12 more than the same quarter in 2019. This is attributed to summer months being the busiest, which then puts more pressure on the detachment’s resources as members are often taking holidays at this time.

While there was a drop in calls for service for traffic reasons, largely due to COVID, traffic stats for the last quarter have climbed back up to normal levels.

A total of 20 impaired drivers were removed from the road over the past quarter and there was 116 traffic contacts.

The RCMP’s Speed Watch group has done 16 deployments to date with almost 3200 vehicles recorded, and they expect to do another four before ending their season for a grand total of 20 deployments and around 4000 vehicles. Deployments were down from the normal amount due to COVID restrictions and uncertainty.

The Crime Prevention Unit, Newel said, is one of the detachment’s busiest. The Unit has one member in Kimberley and one from Cranbrook, and they spend a large portion of their time working there.

One of the highlights Newel brought up was the armed robbery which happened at the Esso back in July.

“We handled that initially and we got information fairly quickly that the suspect was residing in Radium,” Newel said. He explained that, alongside Columbia Valley RCMP, the Crime Reduction Unit carried out a search warrant at a residence in Radium and were able to seize the shotgun as well as a great deal of other evidence that tied two individuals to the Esso robbery.

“That’s the type of thing that the Crime Reduction Unit is able to do, they’re able to do that quickly, they can go, they can move, they can act quickly based on information.”

He also recalled a substantial seizure the unit made back in July. Four subjects were arrested in Cranbrook which all had connections to Kimberley. At the time coke, methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and bear spray was all seized after a search warrant was executed on a residence in Cranbrook. They seized almost 50 ounces of cocaine.

“For those of you who don’t know, cocaine is sold in half and one gram quantities typically and there’s 28 grams to the ounce, I’ll let you do the math on that.

“They’ve got a lot of files on the go, I can’t actually go into the investigations for security reasons, but I do want to let you know that that’s time well spent on that position there.”

On the issue of resources, Newel said that the detachment is currently fully staffed.

This quarterly report, which Newel has been delivering to Council for the last eight or nine years, was his last.

Newel’s last day as Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander will be Nov. 4 after being with the Detachment since November 2011, transferring in originally as Corporal.

With his departure there will be a vacancy, but Newel said that he talked to the incoming sergeant and he said that he could tentatively be in Kimberley by the end of November.

Newel suspects he will at least be in the position by December, and Cpl. Bamber will be in the acting position for that period.

“I have enjoyed my tenure here and will remain in Kimberley for many years to come,” he said.


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Greens leader calls for move to basic income system

Just Posted

Sgt. Chris Newel delivered the quarterly RCMP report to City Council on Tuesday.
Sgt. Newel delivers his last quarterly report to Council before retirement

Sgt. Chris Newel delivered the Kimberley RCMP Detachment’s quarterly report to City… Continue reading

Bev and Wayne Collins, owners of the Kimberley Bottle Depot. Paul Rodgers photo.
Changes made to province’s Return-It program affect beverage container refund rates

Some changes have occurred at the Kimberley Bottle Depot, and at Return-It… Continue reading

BC conservation coalition demands changes for wildlife

A coalition of environmental and conservation groups is calling on the next… Continue reading

The ferry didn’t come into contact with the vehicle. Photo: B.C. government
Woman drives vehicle into water near Upper Arrow Lake ferry

The ferry had to temporarily suspend its operations due to the incident

Kimberley Rotary Club planning major rehab of walkway to Marysville Falls

Feasibility study underway

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDPs free birth control pledge a win for equality, will pay for itself: advocates

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau questions NDP government minister in the B.C. legislature, July 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Greens leader calls for move to basic income system

Don’t tie education fund to enrolment, Sonia Furstenau says

The RCMP is reporting another Trail resident has been scammed for thousands of dollars in a phone scam. Photo: Miryam León on Unsplash
Kootenay man bilked of $5,100 in phone scam

This latest fraud resulting in a Trail man losing thousands was reported to the RCMP on Saturday

QFC Pharmacist Becky Buerhaus administers a flu shot on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Some Canadians won’t get the flu shot because they haven’t gotten COVID-19: poll

Health officials are worrying about a ‘twindemic’ as flu and coronavirus cases collide

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton man killed ex-wife’s 4 neighbours to stop them from ‘bullying’ her

John Brittain pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

NDP Leader John Horgan is silhouetted while speaking during a campaign stop in Vancouver on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. At the end of a recent virtual town hall meeting where about a dozen people asked questions about British Columbia’s Oct. 24 election, Horgan said he was enjoying campaigning online.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s virtual COVID-19 election campaign lacks human touch: expert

Pandemic has seen governments, businesses and families make changes they would never have considered a year ago,

NDP Leader John Horgan, right to left, Green leader Sonia Furstenau and Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson prepare for a debate at the Chan Centre in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, October 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan attempts to clarify ‘I don’t see colour’ debate answer with Twitter post

A day after the debate, Horgan revised his answer on Twitter, admitting it could have upset people

Most Read