Sharon Seward, Kimberley Library’s longest-serving staff member, retires

Sharon Seward, the Kimberley Public Library’s longest-serving staff member, will be hanging up her library stamp at the end of April and settling into a well-deserved retirement.

“It’s just time,” Seward told the Bulletin from her desk at the Library. “Thirty seven years is a long time and I’ve got lots of things I need to do.

“I consider it a great honour and privilege to have worked here and it’s been the patrons that have kept me here for so long.”

Seward was born and raised in Kimberley. When she first started at the Library, she said there was a director and 56 volunteers operating it, including the front desk. It was a different time then, not least of all due to the absence of computers.

The director at the time was putting on the BC Library Conference here in Kimberley and told Seward they simply hadn’t had time to hire anybody.

“So it was a disaster back there,” Seward said with a laugh. “The books were piled to the cupboards and then I had a little desk and the books were piled all over the desk and I had a little typewriter in the middle.”

One book at a time, the piles got dealt with, and she said she’s just tried to keep that counter clear ever since.

Computers were a game changer, but the transition years were very slow going, Seward recalls, as they just got one computer at a time.

She said it helped a lot at the front desk, as there was no longer any stamping out for books, but to get to the scan-in, scan-out system required bar-coding thousands upon thousands of items. With the help of a big team of volunteers, that project was completed.

Another big change has been to the inter-library loans.

“Now it’s almost a full-time position, but when I started I did them at that point and it was one phone call once a week,” Seward explained. “We used to have a library services branch in Cranbrook and I called the lady there once a week and I gave her our requests by phone and maybe a few weeks, a month, a couple months later we’d get a book.

“Now we do it every day all day long on the computer, so inter-library loans have changed dramatically.”

Seward is looking forward to her retirement and has plans to spend much of it hiking, travelling and spending time with her family. And, of course, reading.

Seward’s favourite genre is historical fiction, and has recently got more into fantasy, something that was never her thing, in part thanks to the work of author Patrick Rothfuss. She said she always has a stack of books on the go and it will be tough to stay away from the library, as she loves being able to see all the new books that come through and adding them to the stack.

Countless thousands of books have passed through her hands and over the course of her nearly four decades at the library Seward has connected thousands of books with countless readers.

“The people are the toughest thing to give up,” she said. “The thing about the Kimberley Library is we know everybody so well, it’s not like a big city library, we know them, we know if they’ve been sick, we know if their family is coming to visit — we know them and that’s really, really special. We always have time to visit and in a small library you have time to do that, it’s really nice.”

In addition to all the patrons of the library, Seward will also miss her colleagues, some of whom she’s worked with for a very long time, and they will miss her too.

“Sharon and I have worked together in the library for over 30 years and we have seen so many changes in that time,” said Traci, Seward’s colleague since 1991. “We will really miss Sharon, but I am so happy for her and her well deserved retirement.”

“Sharon has truly been a gift to our community,” said Corynn Gammon, a colleague since 2018.

“It’s almost unimaginable to think of the number of lives she has touched in 37 years at the library! Sharon is all the things the world needs – she is kind, calm, loyal, and caring. I consider myself lucky to have worked with her for the last five years of her career. We all wish her a retirement of laughter and love.”

Greg Bradley, chair of the Kimberley Public Library Board of Trustees, extended the board’s warmest congratulations to her on the occasion of her retirement.

“We greatly appreciate the countless contributions Sharon has made over the years to the Library and its patrons and wish her all the best in this new chapter,” Bradley said.

Library staff and the board of trustees have invited the community to attend an Open House and Tea Party on Friday, April 28 from 2 – 4 p.m. to celebrate and honour Seward.

“It has been a privilege to work beside Sharon,” said Jean Miller, a colleague since 2018. “Her benevolence and wisdom have helped to shape the Kimberley Library through thick and thin; with grace, loyalty and a duty and determination to support this wonderful community. I wish Sharon a wonderful retirement full of adventure! Thanks for everything.



