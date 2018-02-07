Short, intense weather event could impact driving conditions

Wednesday night through Thursday, rapidly changing temperatures and precipitation expected

Mainroad Communications has reported a short but intense weather event that will begin late Wednesday, February 7 and persist throughout the following day. Temperatures are expected to rise and then drop off dramatically concurrent with precipitation that may begin as rain or wet snow, which will then change to powder snow as the temperature drops.

These conditions are ideal for the formation of ice and compact snow. Motorists are advised to be aware of these rapidly changing weather events and to prepare for extreme-weather driving conditions. Temperatures after this weather event are expected to be in the range of -8C to -12C.

Snow accumulations are expected throughout Mainroad’s service area, and could reach up to 15 centimetres in the northern sections of the region. Clear, cold weather is expected to set in by the weekend.

Commuters are cautioned to reduce their speed, leave extra time for their trips and to ensure that both themselves and their vehicles are well prepared. Additionally, back country travellers are recommended to check avalanche conditions before recreating as these such conditions could rapidly change the hazard rating.

Be sure to check www.drivebc.ca for conditions on your route prior to departure.

‘Love you to life’: Vancouver Island family shares desperate fight to save teen with eating disorder

