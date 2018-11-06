Shorter hours announced for Nelway, Carson border crossings

The crossings will close at 8 p.m. beginning Nov. 26

Nelway and Carson will begin operating at reduced hours later this month. Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images

Travellers visiting the United States will have a little less time to cross the border beginning later this month.

The Nelway crossing south of Salmo and the Carson point-of-entry southwest of Grand Forks are changing their operating hours. The new schedule will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, including holidays.

Previously, the borders were open until midnight. The Paterson crossing south of Rossland will still remain open from 8 a.m. to midnight.

The new schedules come into effect Nov. 26.