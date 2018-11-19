Shots fired near Chicago hospital, multiple victims: police

Police say at least one possible offender has been shot

Chicago police say officers are searching a hospital after a reported shooting and that one “possible offender” has been shot.

The department issued a statement on Twitter saying there are “reports of multiple victims” after shots were fired Monday afternoon near Mercy Hospital on the city’s South Side.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says officers are searching the hospital. He says at least one “possible offender is shot,” but no details were immediately released. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

A message left for hospital officials wasn’t immediately returned.

Television footage shows several people, including some wearing white coats, walking through a parking lot with their arms up.

More to come.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

/strong>

Previous story
Chocolate lab missing along Coquihalla
Next story
Stay put, says Kimberley RCMP

Just Posted

Homicide victim found under B.C. bridge identified as Hells Angels member

Chad John Wilson was one of four men arrested in Spain in 2013 on allegations of smuggling cocaine.

Stay put, says Kimberley RCMP

Whenever a person is lost or disorientated it is best to stay… Continue reading

Man arrested in Kimberley on warrant from Sicamous

During the arrest officers located replica firearms, ammunition and evidence of drug trafficking

The Jim Monteith Memorial Fund

Submitted by Doug Kittle, KDCF Board Member Jim, Jimmy, James it didn’t… Continue reading

Dynamiters need double overtime to keep winning streak alive

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters took their winning streak on the road… Continue reading

Watch: Kimberley’s annual Platzl Light Up

The countdown to Christmas has officially started.

Jamie Koe, other curlers kicked out of bonspiel for being too drunk

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

B.C. Sikh temple vandalized with racist graffiti

Racist graffiti was found on the side of the building this morning

Shots fired near Chicago hospital, multiple victims: police

Police say at least one possible offender has been shot

B.C. to allow ride hailing services to operate in 2019

Fee will be applied to fund options for disabled people

Chocolate lab missing along Coquihalla

Brad Gibson is asking for help locating his missing dog.

B.C. connection to launch of new $10 bill

Great nephew of Viola Desmond says bill is a ‘step in the right direction’

Elections BC keeps eye on Canada Post dispute, but no change in Nov. 30 deadline

Vote No spokesman say an extension of one or two weeks would ensure all ballots are counted

Langley school pulls Japanese ‘rising sun’ flag after student petition

School district promises consultation with students and parents, defends using flag for war history

Most Read