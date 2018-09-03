Killer whale J50 is shown off the coast of Washington State in this August 12, 2018 handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - NOAA Fisheries, Katy Foster)

Sickly southern resident killer whale ‘J50’ spotted alive

Researchers have been watching the ailing killer whale for weeks.

An American whale research organization says an ailing killer whale has been found alive just hours after it was announced the young orca had been separated from her family pod.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Center for Whale Research in Friday Harbour, Wash., says the female Southern Resident killer whale known as J50 was found mid-morning, and the centre’s researchers were in the water with the animal.

Michael Millstein of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a statement earlier in the day that J50 wasn’t seen with her pod when a group of biologists was studying them Sunday.

Millstein added that Fisheries and Oceans Canada saw J50 lagging roughly one kilometre behind her mother and brother, who were nearly three nautical miles behind the rest of the J Pod when last sighted on August 30.

He said J50 had lost a considerable amount of weight over the past several months and marine biologists and veterinarians from both sides of the border were working to stabilize the orca.

The three-and-a-half-year-old whale is one of only 75 Southern Resident killer whales that continue to travel the Pacific waters between British Columbia and California.

Related: Killer whale still ailing; scientists last spotted her on Saturday

Related: Emaciated orca gets first treatment after being spotted in B.C. waters

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
On Labour Day, two Quebec parties promise $15 dollar minimum wage if elected

Just Posted

Woman charged after 29-year-old man fatally stabbed in Cranbrook

A man is dead after a stabbing early Saturday morning; woman charged with second-degree murder

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

Gabriel Palatchi Trio returns to Studio 64 with Latin jazz concert

MIKE REDFERN Three years ago on September 5, the Gabriel Palatchi Trio… Continue reading

Containment lines continue to hold on Meachen Creek fire

BC Wildfire Service reported Friday morning that all containment lines continue to… Continue reading

Council approves road closure on Ross St. A

Kimberley City Council has approved first, second and third readings of a… Continue reading

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

On Labour Day, two Quebec parties promise $15 dollar minimum wage if elected

On Day 12 of the provincial election campaign, Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee said the starting wage would be raised gradually from the current rate of $12 per hour.

Toronto man shot dead while attending memorial, investigators say

Thirty to 40 people were in the park at the time of the shooting and police are asking them to come forward.

Sickly southern resident killer whale ‘J50’ spotted alive

Researchers have been watching the ailing killer whale for weeks.

Elko Fire Department celebrates a first

Elko firefighters assisted in the delivery of a baby on August 2 - a first for the department

Photo of BC Wildfire Service unit gets thousands of reactions on Facebook

The BC Wildfire Service’s Stormriders have been battling the Shovel Lake wildfire

Saudi man helps medical students in Canada seek asylum amid diplomatic tensions

A Nova Scotia health official says the pending departure of 59 Saudi Arabian medical residents will result in surgical delays over the coming months.

Wife of Canadian man confined in Cuba considering legal action against Ottawa

Tourist confined in Cuba considers more legal action

Work-life balance, precarious workers, a focus for revamp of federal labour code

Federal labour rules will undergo a legislative rewrite with a new, updated code set to be in place by the time Labour Day rolls around next year, Canada’s employment minister says.

Most Read