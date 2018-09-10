Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

Jagmeet Singh is planning to run in a byelection in the riding of Burnaby South

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is facing pressure to show his team is united as he prepares to meet tomorrow with caucus members in Surrey, B.C.

Singh took over the helm of the beleaguered federal party almost a year ago and longtime NDP members want him to show his vision for the 2019 election which is just over a year away.

NDP strategist Robin MacLachlan says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has afforded the NDP a lot of space to show Canadians that the Liberal government is failing progressive voters.

READ MORE: Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to run in Burnaby byelection

READ MORE: Federal NDP financial troubles continue as party reports raising less than $5M in 2017

He says he is personally disappointed Singh has yet to offer a clear plan to Canadians, adding the leader must put out a vision statement and prove the NDP can court those progressive voters.

MacLachlan says there is some hope among the base of the party that Singh’s bid for a seat in Parliament will help the party test drive its narrative for 2019.

Singh is planning to run in a byelection in the riding of Burnaby South after NDP MP Kennedy Stewart announced he would run as mayor in Vancouver but there is no date yet set for that byelection.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian Armed Forces prepare to leave B.C. after wildfires
Next story
Albert Hoglund running for mayor of Kimberley

Just Posted

Albert Hoglund running for mayor of Kimberley

Rumours have been circulating in recent weeks that long-time Kimberley City Councillor… Continue reading

St. Mary evacuation alert lifted

What a difference a little bit of cooler weather and lower humidity… Continue reading

BC 55+ Games opening ceremonies Wednesday

The big week is here and the Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games… Continue reading

Dynamiters begin season in a winning way

The Kimberley Dynamiters opened their 2018-19 KIJHL regular season this past weekend.

E-cigarette health hazards remain unknown

Interior Health says vaping not safe alternative to cigarettes

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

August’s lost full moon and falling stars

Dan Hicks Despite our fiery summer’s ambient smoke, Subaru’s Night of the… Continue reading

Canadian Armed Forces prepare to leave B.C. after wildfires

About 100 personnel will stay in southern B.C. to help with a fire near Princeton

Canada sees info ‘gaps’ about dangerous goods moving through North

Ottawa is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety

Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

Jagmeet Singh is planning to run in a byelection in the riding of Burnaby South

B.C. keeping purse strings tight as municipalities seek relief

Finance Minister Carole James lowers expectations for UBCM

Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was found dead in Central Park in July 2017

Former Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey signs with B.C. Lions

Receiver fills a need , with veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux out with knee injury

Canada’s Kevin Koe to test new lineup at World Cup of Curling

Canadian contingent competes at tournament’s first stop in Suzhou, China

Most Read