A BC Hydro rendering of the Site C project.

Site C decision the right one, Clovechok says

The provincial government announced earlier this week that the Site C dam in the Peace River region will be going ahead

The mega-project, the largest capital investment in provincial history at over $10 billion, was opposed by the NDP duringthe recent election campaign. However, Premier John Horgan promised to have the project reviewed by the BC UtilitiesCommission before making a decision on whether to move forward or shut it down after taking the government reigns in a power-sharing agreement with the BC Greens in July.

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok says going ahead was the right decision, the only decision, to make.

“I know they’ve broken some promises and lots of people are mad at them (the NDP) but at the end of the day,they are doing the right thing,” he said. “We’re talking about 2500 jobs and $4 billion lost if he hadn’t done it.”

Clovechok says that Site C is the most reviewed project in the history of British Columbia.

“John Horgan reached the same conclusion that we did, but it took six months and thousands more dollars. They already knew what decision would be made, but they politicized it and that’s unfortunate.”

Clovechok says the dam will produce enough power for generations down the road and most importantly right now keep over 2000 British Columbians working.

“They’re going to have a good Christmas,” he said.

He points out that the mega-project was on time and on budget back in June when the government changed.

“It’s way over budget now. I’m going to be watching the spending closely.

“But in the end it was the only decision they could make. People 50 years from now will say we’re sure glad that project continued. That would be my guess.”

Clovechok says there is no reason that Site C will detract from other clean energy projects.

“It doesn’t detract from alternative forms of energy. Those types of projects will continue. Look at the SunMine in Kimberley. There will be more projects like that.”

As for the political fallout, Clovechok says he thinks Green Party leader Andrew Weaver ‘doth protest too much’.

“I truly believe Mr. Weaver is very good at theatre. He’s not going to bring the government down over this. or me, if you have values and truly believe them, you do something. He’s saying this isn’t important enough. It’s contrived.”

Clovechok also says that he understands some First Nations aren’t happy with the decision to go ahead, but he points out that others are.

“There are multiple First Nations groups for this project too. They are onsite, working on the project.

“I recognize it isn’t popular with everyone, but I think history will show it was the right decision.”

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Previous story
Kimberley’s amazing health care auxiliary volunteers
Next story
B.C. children adoption rates lagging, despite increased funding: watchdog

Just Posted

Site C decision the right one, Clovechok says

The provincial government announced earlier this week that the Site C dam… Continue reading

Kimberley’s amazing health care auxiliary volunteers

$83,742.30 gift to Starlight Campaign

Council votes against referendum on Marysville Bench Lands

The zoning of the Bench Lands will remain as part of the Official Community Plan process

Man who pledged to give B.C. hockey team millions charged with fraud

Mike Gould has since repaid $8,000 he allegedly owed Cranbrook restaurant, owner says

UPDATED: Winston Blackmore’s appeal of polygamy charge underway

B.C. religious leader argues persecution due to religous beliefs.

News recap: Kimberley

Watch: A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Proposed snowmobiles along Sicamous roads concern RCMP

RCMP, ICBC and province not yet on-board with proposed off-road bylaw in the B.C. Interior

‘Assemble your own meal’ kits grow into $120M industry in Canada

Kits offer a middle ground between eating out and grocery shopping

Millennials closing in as B.C.’s biggest wine drinkers

Generation X leads the way in current consumption of B.C. wine, as more wine drinkers are enjoying local varietals

Canadians lag behind Americans in giving to charity

Only one-in-five Canadians donated to charities in 2017

B.C. children adoption rates lagging, despite increased funding: watchdog

More than 1,000 children children are still waiting to be adopted, new report shows

FortisBC to lower natural gas rates in 2018

Rate changes to impact the Lower Mainland, Kootenays, Interior and Vancouver Island

Four-month-old baby girl critically injured in Toronto

Baby, a man and a woman in serious condition

Google searches suggest 2017 a tough year

What were Canadians were curious about: Google searches suggest 2017 a tough year

Most Read