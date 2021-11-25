Sixth annual Christmas Village raising funds for school Parent Advisory Committees

The village runs from December 7 to 10, 2021

Pictured is the ginger bread sleigh donated by Amy Woodland school, which will be available for auction. (Submitted file)

The Cranbrook Townsman is hosting the sixth annual Christmas Village, to help the community kick off the Christmas season.

The Christmas Village serves as a fundraiser for local school Parent Advisory Committees (PACs).

Businesses are entering beautiful gift baskets, and the eight participating school PACs and their kids are entering awesome wreaths and holiday decorations. Both businesses and schools are also entering amazing gingerbread creations.

These will be up for auction on the Kootenay Fundraiser Facebook auction page, with bidding to start December 7. Bidding closes at noon on December 10.

The businesses and schools have a chance to win cash prizes for the highest selling gift baskets and gingerbread creations.

Watch this space for details on how to bid, and for more information.