Pictured is the ginger bread sleigh donated by Amy Woodland school, which will be available for auction. (Submitted file)

Pictured is the ginger bread sleigh donated by Amy Woodland school, which will be available for auction. (Submitted file)

Sixth annual Christmas Village raising funds for school Parent Advisory Committees

The village runs from December 7 to 10, 2021

The Cranbrook Townsman is hosting the sixth annual Christmas Village, to help the community kick off the Christmas season.

The Christmas Village serves as a fundraiser for local school Parent Advisory Committees (PACs).

Businesses are entering beautiful gift baskets, and the eight participating school PACs and their kids are entering awesome wreaths and holiday decorations. Both businesses and schools are also entering amazing gingerbread creations.

These will be up for auction on the Kootenay Fundraiser Facebook auction page, with bidding to start December 7. Bidding closes at noon on December 10.

The businesses and schools have a chance to win cash prizes for the highest selling gift baskets and gingerbread creations.

Watch this space for details on how to bid, and for more information.

 

Pictured is the ginger bread sleigh donated by Amy Woodland school, which will be available for auction. (Submitted file)

Pictured is the ginger bread sleigh donated by Amy Woodland school, which will be available for auction. (Submitted file)

Previous story
Vancouver man fined $6K for killing deer with a crossbow in downtown Princeton
Next story
No new truck bays for Kimberley Fire Department

Just Posted

Kimberley Fire Department members in front of one of the trucks at the downtown Station 1. Facebook file
No new truck bays for Kimberley Fire Department

BC CDC LHA COVID-19 map for Nov. 14-20th. Photo courtesy BC CDC.
Cranbrook COVID-19 cases climbing back up

Pictured is the ginger bread sleigh and cookies donated by Amy Woodland school, which will be available for auction. (Submitted file)
Sixth annual Christmas Village raising funds for school Parent Advisory Committees

A new aircraft acquired by Angel Flight East Kootenay will be based in Cranbrook at the Canadian Rockies International Airport. Pictured, Will Nixon, Columbia Basin Trust, Brent Bidston, Angel Flight East Kootenay, and Mike Sosnowski, Area A Director for the RDEK. Trevor Crawley photo.
Angel Flight East Kootenay expands operational capability with new aircraft