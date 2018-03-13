Panorama reported a skier’s death Monday, March 12th on a beginner trail. Pioneer file photo

Skier dies at ski resort in East Kootenay

Calgary resident hits tree while skiing with family; airlifted to hospital

A Calgary resident died at Panorama Mountain Resort on Monday, March 12th.

Panorama reported the 23 year-old male was skiing on a green run, ‘Out Rider’, and it appears he struck a tree on the side of the run. Ski patrol was on scene minutes later and immediately initiated emergency care. A helicopter was called to airlift him to the Invermere & District Hospital. However, the man passed away as a result of his injuries,

“Our hearts go out to the family. This is a tragic accident and we are doing everything we can to assist family members during this very difficult time,” said Steve Paccagnan, CEO and president of Panorama Mountain Resort. “Our community is deeply saddened by this event and I want to thank the entire response team for their speed, emergency care and professionalism.”

Conditions on the mountain were sunny with no new snow overnight. Visibility was excellent and the snow surface on the trail was soft and groomed. The skier was wearing a helmet.

RCMP confirm the skier was from Calgary, and that he passed away at the hospital after being transported from the resort, with injuries sustained while skiing.

RCMP officers investigated and confirmed the man had been skiing on a groomed run within the ski area boundaries with family when the incident occurred.

The man’s death has been categorized as accidental and non-suspicious, following RCMP investigators attending the scene and the hospital, and obtaining witness accounts as well as completing a scene examination.

RCMP continue to assist the BC Coroners Service with the investigation.

