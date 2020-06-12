(The Canadian Press)

Sleeping in, showering less: BC Hydro says power use changes since pandemic

Many people are also cooking and baking more than before the pandemic

The latest report on electricity usage in British Columbia reveals the COVID-19 pandemic has created an atmosphere where every day feels like a Saturday.

BC Hydro says overall power usage hasn’t changed much but a survey of 500 people shows daily routines have shifted dramatically since mid-March when pandemic-related closures began.

The hydro report says, with nearly 40 per cent of B.C. residents working from home, power usage confirms almost half are sleeping in and eating breakfast later, while about a quarter say they are showering less.

Those patterns more closely resemble what hydro says is typical weekend power consumption as electricity demand occurs later in the morning and earlier in the evening.

The report also finds many people are cooking and baking more than before the pandemic, preparing the evening meal earlier, streaming or viewing more television after dinner and 80 per cent are going to bed later.

Although electricity use is normal for this time of year, hydro says homebound residents can conserve by using laptops instead of desktops, small appliances such as Instant Pots instead of ovens, and streaming movies or TV shows on a smart televisions instead of game consoles.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BCHydro

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. football star found dead in Regina lake had sought help at hospital twice, called 911
Next story
Government trying to escape game of ‘catch up’ on dirty money: inquiry hears

Just Posted

Cranbrook, Kimberley organizations benefit from Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program

Over $1 million in projects have been approved by CBT and RDEK

Kimberley Underground Mining Railway to open on July 1, 2020

One of Kimberley’s favourite tourist attractions will be open this summer, although… Continue reading

More suspected poisonings result in death of dogs in Kimberley

Another dog has died in Kimberley, potentially due to ingesting poison, this… Continue reading

Kimberley’s Molly Miller makes Canadian National Ski Team

Kimberley’s own Molly Miller has made the Canadian National Ski Team for… Continue reading

City of Kimberley working with Columbia Outdoor School to find a way to provide day camps this summer

Many summer camps are cancelled; City votes down request for use of Civic Centre for camp

Ted Bundy to Robert Pickton: B.C. couple houses private ‘murderabilia’ collection

Couple hopes to have a museum one day

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

B.C. football star found dead in Regina lake had sought help at hospital twice, called 911

Samwel Uko’s relatives are trying to piece together the last moments of the 20-year-old’s life

Province loses battle to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo, Vancouver

B.C. Supreme Court ruled ‘it cannot be proven the clubhouses will be used unlawfully in the future’

New video shows RCMP tackling, punching Alberta chief during arrest

Mounties said Adam’s truck had expired plates and the video shows Allan Adam getting in and out of the vehicle

Sleeping in, showering less: BC Hydro says power use changes since pandemic

Many people are also cooking and baking more than before the pandemic

Williams Lake father, son rescue calf from bear attack by throwing rocks, tools

Wyatt Bednarz said at first they thought it was a bear and cub, until they got closer

Search and rescue save a cat following a flood in the Creston area

A rescue raft was used to save the cat after regional floods knock out a bridge

B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

That’s 11 people dying from illicit drugs every two days

Most Read