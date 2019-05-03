The fire is suspected to be human caused. RDEK file.

Small grass fire near Fairmont likely human caused

In another reminder that it continues to be very dry out there, members of the Fairmont Fire Department responded to a small grass fire adjacent to Highway 95 south of Fairmont on Thursday afternoon, May 2, 2019.

“We got the call just before 5:30 pm from a motorist who saw the flames in the grass at the Columbia Lake viewpoint along the Highway,” says Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Drew Sinclair. “The passersby did a fantastic job of calling it in and keeping the fire as contained as possible until we arrived.”

Nine members of the Fairmont Fire Department responded to the call, and members of the BC Wildfire Service also attended. The fire, which was approximately 0.5 hectares in size, has been guarded and fully extinguished.

It is suspected to be human caused.

Previous story
VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing
Next story
VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Victoria

Just Posted

Small grass fire near Fairmont likely human caused

In another reminder that it continues to be very dry out there,… Continue reading

People’s Party names Kootenay-Columbia candidate

Stewart, 62, is a retired Registered Professional Forester and former Canadian Armed Forces member.

Transboundary Conference scholarships available for post-secondary students, non-profits

Apply for a scholarship of up to $400 to attend One River, One Future conference in Kimberley.

Columbia Basin Trust commits to $1.5M partnership with Recreation Sites and Trails BC

Students will be hired to help improve various backcountry sites over the summer.

Kimberley photographer wins 2nd in national competition

Dunja Bond came in second place in the Canada-wide portrait competition.

Cost of celery spikes amid juice benefit claims, poor weather conditions

In April 2018, customers could expect to pay $3.00 for a kilogram of celery

Canadian accent ranked 13th sexiest in the world

Kiwis top the list of sweet talkers

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Victoria

Police and fire crews respond to escalating tension during event

Fallen East Kootenay workers remembered

There were five work-related deaths in the East Kootenay last year, and 131 in B.C.

Waking the Garden Up – Volunteer workbee at Kimberley Community Garden

The Kimberley Community Garden (aka Open Gate Garden) on Rotary Drive has… Continue reading

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

Facebook bans ‘dangerous individuals’ cited for hate speech

Facebook has banned Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson and Laura Loomer, among others

Most Read