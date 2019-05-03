Small grass fire near Fairmont likely human caused

In another reminder that it continues to be very dry out there, members of the Fairmont Fire Department responded to a small grass fire adjacent to Highway 95 south of Fairmont on Thursday afternoon, May 2, 2019.

“We got the call just before 5:30 pm from a motorist who saw the flames in the grass at the Columbia Lake viewpoint along the Highway,” says Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Drew Sinclair. “The passersby did a fantastic job of calling it in and keeping the fire as contained as possible until we arrived.”

Nine members of the Fairmont Fire Department responded to the call, and members of the BC Wildfire Service also attended. The fire, which was approximately 0.5 hectares in size, has been guarded and fully extinguished.

It is suspected to be human caused.