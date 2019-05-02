The headquarters of SNC Lavalin is seen Thursday, November 6, 2014 in Montreal. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. reported a loss in its first quarter compared with a profit a year ago as its revenue edged lower.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

SNC-Lavalin to step back from 15 countries, swear off fixed-price bids in mining

The company is undergoing an organizational revamp

The head of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. said it will scale down its operations in 15 countries and swear off bidding on fixed-price contracts in the mining industry as it reported a loss in its latest quarter.

“We remain confident that we can deliver our 2019 outlook, despite being disappointed with our first-quarter performance,” Neil Bruce said in a statement Thursday.

“We will be focusing on our core geographies and are removing unprofitable revenues across 15 countries where we have sub-scale operations.”

“We also stopped bidding on lump sum EPC (earnings, procurement and construction) projects, as going forward we will be undertaking lump sum EPC work in infrastructure and oil and gas only in our core regions where we have strong capabilities,” Bruce added.

SNC-Lavalin is firmly rooted in both construction and engineering, exposing it to potentially higher margins, but also the cost overruns and fixed-price contracts that can plague the world of builders.

Bruce noted the company is undergoing an organizational revamp, combining its oil and gas business with its mining unit as part of a cost-reduction program under chief operating officer Ian Edwards, who was appointed in late January.

The engineering and construction firm said it lost $17.3 million or 10 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31. That compares with a profit of $78.1 million or 44 cents per share in the first quarter of last year.

Revenue totalled $2.36 billion, down from $2.43 billion a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, SNC said it earned 21 cents per share for the quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 77 cents per share a year earlier.

The results included an adjusted loss of eight cents in its engineering and construction business, while its capital investments business earned 29 cents per share in its most recent quarter.

That compared with an adjusted profit of 51 cents from the engineering and construction side a year ago, while the capital investments business earned 36 cents per share.

READ MORE: SNC-Lavalin’s court loss shifts spotlight to Trudeau’s new attorney general

READ MORE: Five things in Wilson-Raybould’s written evidence on the SNC-Lavalin

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Religious superiors to get training on nun sexual abuse cases
Next story
‘Riley Howell is a hero’: Student who attacked gunman lauded

Just Posted

Kimberley Elks donate to Youth Centre

The Kimberley Elks Lodge #90 recently made a $1,000 donation to the… Continue reading

RCMP warn of scammer trading rings for money

Cranbrook RCMP are currently searching for a man trading rings for money.… Continue reading

BC Chorfest 2019 coming to Kimberley Conference Centre

The Kimberley Community Choir will host singers from across the East and West Kootenays.

Cyclist pedalling from coast to coast raising money for Parkinson’s disease

Walter Reich is cycling across Canada to fundraise, boost awareness for Parkinson’s disease

Kimberley swim club to kick off season

There will be an open house meet and greet on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre.

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Ahead of Trudeau meeting, Kenney calls assessment bill a threat to unity

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the bill flagrantly violates Alberta’s constitutional rights

Victoria-area woman breaks arm, celebrates 104th birthday in emergency room

At 104, Jean Mckay still a common sight in Oak Bay Village

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

A Maple Ridge art teacher helps students overcome anxiety

Philippa Glossop teaches glass fusing, painting, drawing, sculpture with clay, hand-built ceramics, hand building, textiles, collage and armature.

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against B.C. coach

‘The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about’ say owners

Most Read