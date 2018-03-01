Snow expected over weekend

Mainroad East Kootenay has issued the following weather advisory:

We are expecting some light snow to develop this evening with these periods of snow expected into midday Friday. Temperatures will be hovering between 0C and -2C in certain areas of the East Kootenay Region so you can expect some of this snow to be mixed with rain.

Accumulations are expected to be around 5 or 6 cm by Friday afternoon and there may be greater accumulations at higher elevations and parts of the Elk Valley.

As we head into March, Mainroad crews are starting to see a swing in temperatures known to be associated with the freeze-thaw cycle. Please watch for run offs from melting snow as they may freeze as the temperatures drop at night.

We would also like to remind East Kootenay stakeholders that residential driveway drainage appliances (culverts) are the responsibility of the home owner. Please check and ensure that the inlet and outlet are clear of snow and debris.

Also, with this warmer weather, we continue to receive reports of increasing wildlife activity especially Deer and Elk on and around East Kootenay Region Highways. Please pay close attention for wildlife.

In response to this latest weather event, Mainroad crews will be working 24/7 and as always, please give our crews the space they need to do their work. If you see a road or highway hazard or concern, please contact Mainroad’s call centre operations at 1-800-665-4929. Your positive and constructive feedback is appreciated and helps us improve.