Snow expected over weekend

Mainroad East Kootenay has issued the following weather advisory:

We are expecting some light snow to develop this evening with these periods of snow expected into midday Friday. Temperatures will be hovering between 0C and -2C in certain areas of the East Kootenay Region so you can expect some of this snow to be mixed with rain.

Accumulations are expected to be around 5 or 6 cm by Friday afternoon and there may be greater accumulations at higher elevations and parts of the Elk Valley.

As we head into March, Mainroad crews are starting to see a swing in temperatures known to be associated with the freeze-thaw cycle. Please watch for run offs from melting snow as they may freeze as the temperatures drop at night.

We would also like to remind East Kootenay stakeholders that residential driveway drainage appliances (culverts) are the responsibility of the home owner. Please check and ensure that the inlet and outlet are clear of snow and debris.

Also, with this warmer weather, we continue to receive reports of increasing wildlife activity especially Deer and Elk on and around East Kootenay Region Highways. Please pay close attention for wildlife.

In response to this latest weather event, Mainroad crews will be working 24/7 and as always, please give our crews the space they need to do their work. If you see a road or highway hazard or concern, please contact Mainroad’s call centre operations at 1-800-665-4929. Your positive and constructive feedback is appreciated and helps us improve.

Previous story
Semi destroyed in violent crash on Coquihalla
Next story
Jail sentence for Indigenous woman seems wrong: B.C. judge

Just Posted

Snow expected over weekend

Mainroad East Kootenay has issued the following weather advisory: We are expecting… Continue reading

Basin Arts and Culture venues to receive upgrades

12 projects receive $830,000 from Trust’s new venue grants program (Columbia Basin)… Continue reading

McCormick touts Kimberley/Cranbrook relationship

Kimberley mayor Don McCormick touted the city’s relationship with Cranbrook in an… Continue reading

Kimberley Minor Hockey’s Most Inspirational Player

This past weekend at the Friday night Dynamiter game, the finalists in… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council discusses amending structure for dog licenses

Pro-rated fee options for new dog licenses to be included in Animal Control Bylaw.

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Jail sentence for Indigenous woman seems wrong: B.C. judge

24-year-old woman gets four years behind bars for manslaughter

Seattle NHL group says it got over 25,000 deposits for season tickets

Oak View Group said it hit initial goal of 10,000 deposits in 12 minutes

Semi destroyed in violent crash on Coquihalla

Three semi-trucks and at least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 5 near Kamloops

BC WHL player signs with Canucks

Kelowna Rockets top scorer this season, Kole Lind, signs NHL entry level deal with Vancouver

BCHL Today: Do the Merritt Centennials and Chilliwack Chiefs have a chance?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Parents, Muslim group welcome budget’s $81 million for federal no-fly fixes

Federal money will be used to develop ‘rigorous centralized screening model’ and advocates are pleased

B.C. taxi driver suffers broken jaw after being attacked with metal bar

The driver was attacked by a male suspect in an apparent road rage attack while working

Most Read