Snow packs in the Kootenays remain close to normal.

Snow packs in the Kootenays remain close to normal.

Snow packs in the Kootenays remain close to normal.

West Kootenay at 110 per cent of normal, East at 106

The BC River Forecast Centre released its latest snow survey and water supply bulletin on March 9, 2021. The survey collects data from over 220 manual and automated snow courses and weather stations around the province.

As of March 1, the snow pack throughout B.C. is above normal, although East and West Kootenay snow packs are closer to normal.

The West Kootenay snow pack is 110 per cent of normal, a little up from 107 per cent on February 1. In the East Kootenay the snow pack is at 106 per cent of normal, up from 101 per cent on February 1.

The highest snow pack in the province is in the Northwest region where it is 204 per cent of normal. The forecast centre says that by early March, approximately 80 per cent of the snow pack has accumulated.

B.C. continues under La Niña winter conditions which typically mean cooler temperatures and greater than normal precipitation over the next few months, although it does affect the southwest portion of the province most strongly.

In February the province recorded temperatures from 1 to 4 degrees C colder than normal. Regions with below normal precipitation for February include Vancouver Island, South Coast and East Kootenay.

Due to cooler temperatures during spring months, La Niña conditions often result in continued snow accumulation and delayed snow melt. Analysis by the River Forecast Centre indicates that during historic La Niña years from the past 40 years, the snow pack increases an average of 9 percentage points between March 1st to May 1st across the province. Areas in the Southern Interior tend to increase by 10 to 17 percentage points on average. Recent La Niña years have resulted in significant flooding, including 2017, 2012 and 2011.

READ: Kootenay snow packs near normal range

READ: First snow survey of season says snow packs close to normal in Kootenays


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dangerous drug alert issued for entire Interior Health region
Next story
Uber Canada seeks labour model allowing it to provide benefits to drivers, couriers

Just Posted

Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 42 new cases of COVID-19

Fourteen people in the region are currently in hospital with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care

Kimberley Tourism executive director discusses upcoming spring break. Paul Rodgers file.
Tourism Kimberley prepared for busy spring break following successful Family Day

As spring weather begins to settle in and spring breaks draw near,… Continue reading

Master of Time: Sanford Fleming, inventor of Canada’s six time zones.
(Sigh) Remember to set your clocks forward

Once again we are forced to move our clocks ahead. Plus, a brief history of Daylight Savings Time in the East Kootenay

Naloxone, pictured above, may not be effective against overdoses caused by the drugs currently circulating in Interior Health. (Jenna Hauck - file)
Dangerous drug alert issued for entire Interior Health region

The drugs contain benzodiazepines which are not affected by naloxone

xx
KMH Recognizes Players for the Gary Pearson Award

Each year Kimberley Minor Hockey recognizes its most inspirational players with the… Continue reading

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

Japanese-Canadian dancer Jennifer inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)
VIDEO: Array of COVID-safe ‘dance bubbles’ installed in downtown Vancouver

Nighttime performances scheduled to take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this month

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
B.C. tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

A passenger bus involved in an accident along a logging road Friday night is carried from the crash scene by a tow-truck near Bamfield, B.C. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Coroner says lack of seatbelts a factor in fatal Bamfield bus crash

2019 rollover killed two 18-year-old University of Victoria students during a field trip

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Sam DiMaria, owner of Bella Rosa Orchard, examines his harvest in September. (Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News - File)
Funding initiative aims to boost sales for B.C. farmers, food producers

B.C. government’s initiative helping companies market their products as local

(Black Press Media files)
160,000 individuals, couples still waiting to receive their BC Recovery Benefit

Finance ministry says that 2.3 million people have applied so far

A plane’s fuselage is seen through the canopy of forest at a crash site on Addenbroke Island, B.C. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a decision to continue flying in poor weather led to the float plane crash that killed four people and injured five others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Air Force, 442 Squadron
Pilot’s decision to fly to B.C. fish camp in poor weather led to 4 deaths, says TSB

Report indicates floatplane left Vancouver airport on July 26, 2019 and crashed into Addenbroke Island

Most Read