Snow storm hits East Kootenay

The East Kootenay woke up to significant snowfall on Tuesday morning, with Fernie expected to get the most regional accumulation at 20-25 centimetres by the end of the day.

Environment Canada issued an overnight winter storm warning for the Elk Valley and advised that hazardous winter conditions were expected.

The advisory expects the snow storm to taper off into flurries later in the day.

Snowfall anticipated for @MainroadEastK nxt 24hrs. Mod snow developing Mon night w/heaviest snow S of Service Area. Expected to taper off late Tues. Crews applying anti-icing chemicals &/or winter abrasive to #BCHwy & do snow ops as needed. Pls expect winter conditions. #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/pzihirl7HD — MainroadEastKootenay (@MainroadEastK) February 11, 2019

Schools in Cranbrook, Kimberley, the Elk Valley, and Creston remain open, as well as the Cranbrook campus of the College of the Rockies.

A statement from the regional highway maintenance contractor encourages drivers to be prepared for winter conditions, allow for more travel time and to exercise caution on the roads.

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting says it will be applying anti-icing chemicals, winter abrasive, and removing snow from the roads during and after the storm.

If anyone has any observations or concerns about the state of the roads, contact the company’s 24-hour communications and dispatch office at 1-800-665-4929.



