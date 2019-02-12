Snow storm hits East Kootenay

Fernie expected to get the most accumulation at roughly 20-25 centimetres by the end of the day

The East Kootenay woke up to significant snowfall on Tuesday morning, with Fernie expected to get the most regional accumulation at 20-25 centimetres by the end of the day.

Environment Canada issued an overnight winter storm warning for the Elk Valley and advised that hazardous winter conditions were expected.

The advisory expects the snow storm to taper off into flurries later in the day.

Schools in Cranbrook, Kimberley, the Elk Valley, and Creston remain open, as well as the Cranbrook campus of the College of the Rockies.

A statement from the regional highway maintenance contractor encourages drivers to be prepared for winter conditions, allow for more travel time and to exercise caution on the roads.

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting says it will be applying anti-icing chemicals, winter abrasive, and removing snow from the roads during and after the storm.

If anyone has any observations or concerns about the state of the roads, contact the company’s 24-hour communications and dispatch office at 1-800-665-4929.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
40 countries agree all new cars must have automatic braking
Next story
B.C. woman rescued after being dumped into garbage truck

Just Posted

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to provincial police watchdog

Local kids gather lichen for caribou

This week, 74 students from T.M. Roberts Elementary spent a cold morning… Continue reading

East Kootenay illicit drug overdose deaths lowest in B.C.

Local expert credits harm reduction efforts; declares support for legalization

Weekend Wrap-up: Ice lose on U.S. road trip

The Kootenay Ice lost their third straight game as they faced the Americans and Chiefs

Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski elected BC Caucus Chair

MP Wayne Stetski (Kootenay–Columbia) has been elected Chair of the federal NDP’s… Continue reading

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Kelowna General Hospital campaigns for closer to home treatments for heart disorders

‘Here at KGH’ will complete the hospitals available resources for advanced heart rhythm services

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read