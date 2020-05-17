Snowbirds plane crashes in Kamloops

Reports of injuries

Kamloops This Week

A Canadian Forces Snowbird jet has crashed in Kamloops.

Two jets took off from Kamloops Airport at about 11:30 a.m., bound for Comox, when one rose, then circled and crashed in an area near Glenview Drive. There are reports the plane hit a house and that the pilot managed to eject before the jet crashed.

Social media images and videos show flames and black smoke in the area of the crash. On social media, one person said they saw the plane do a barrel roll before a pilot appeared to eject and the plane took a nosedive.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP for more information.

More to come.

