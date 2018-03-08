Snowfall expected in next 24 hours

A late season snowfall is anticipated area wide in the East Kootenay Region. The forecast calls for precipitation over the next 18-24 hours with rising temperatures which will produce snowfall turning to rain later in the day. There is a risk of ice formation, particularly near sundown and sunup in all areas. Slippery and slushy sections can be expected throughout. There may be limited visibility at times.

Motorists are advised to please SLOW DOWN and expect winter driving conditions for the next 24 hours area wide. Winter is not quite over yet!

Mainroad crews have been working tirelessly this past winter season and in response to this latest forecast will be out plowing, sanding and applying solid and liquid chloride so please watch out for our equipment, be patient and give our crews room to work.

We have also been actively reminding stakeholders that there have been a lot of wildlife reports in the area so please watch out for them.

A rapid warming trend is forecasted to follow immediately after this weather event passes through, but cold temperatures at night may result in spot freezing anywhere in the East Kootenay Region. Don’t be caught by surprise.

If you see a road or highway hazard or concern, please contact Mainroad’s 24 hour call centre at 1-800-665-4929. Your positive and constructive feedback is appreciated and helps us improve.