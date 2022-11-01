File photo

Snowfall warning in effect for East Kootenay, Elk Valley

A snowfall warning has been issued for the area around Cranbrook tonight (Nov. 1) and Wednesday morning, according to Environment Canada.

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is forecasted, particularly for higher terrain in the southern area of the East Kootenay including Cranbrook, Kimberley, Elko, Moyie and Yahk.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the Elk Valley, which could see up to 20 cms.

Drivers are warned to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, as visibility may be reduced due to heavy snowfall.

More snow is in the forecast later in the week, according to Environment Canada.

