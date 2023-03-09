Five to 10 centimetres of snow to hit East Kootenay, warns Mainroad East Kootenay. Mainroad file.

Snowfall warning issued for Mainroad East Kootenay service area

Winter isn’t quite through with the region just yet, warns Mainroad East Kootenay. Snow is forecasted to start falling through their service area starting late Thursday, Mar. 9 and continuing throughout Friday.

Cranbrook and Kimberley will see light snowfall beginning Friday morning and increasing in intensity into the afternoon, with around five total centimetres anticipated.

Yahk and the Columbia Valley have a similar forecast, again with around five centimetres of accumulated snow predicted.

The Elk Valley will also start to see snow falling early Friday morning and continuing throughout the day, but it’s predicted this area will see more snow accumulate, with around 10 centimetres forecasted.

Mainroad crews are currently at work now, pre-treating highways with liquid anti-ice materials, so be sure to leave their vehicles a safe following distance to allow them to safely perform their duties.

As always, drive with caution, drive to the conditions and be prepared for delays caused by the weather.

Follow drivebc.ca for traffic cameras and road conditions before departing.

