Snowfall warning issued for stretch of Highway 3

Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for Highway 3 where 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass.

An approaching Pacific frontal system will first bring precipitation to the Kootenay regions Saturday night, the national forecaster said. In the wake of the front, flurries or rain showers are anticipated to continue on Sunday.

Snow can be expected by early Sunday evening, it said.

Motorists are being reminded that winter tires are mandatory. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow, with surfaces difficult to navigate through.

